Black History Month calendar 2022

This February, LMU will celebrate Black History Month with over 10 events that begin with a kickoff on Feb. 1 and end with a party on Feb. 25. Jeffrey Dolliole, director of LMU’s Office of Black Student Services (OBSS), was a key member in organizing the events.
“Although every month is Black History Month, it is special to have this time to highlight our community in this way,” Dolliole said. “The thing that brings me joy is the opportunity to share the history and traditions of our culture throughout the month.”
The events include a game night, painting, pilates, a photoshoot, a queer art showcase, several lectures and discussions, a film screening and a party. In addition to these events, the Black History Month website includes information on the LMU Anti-Racism Project, book recommendations, a directory of small Black businesses to buy from and downloadable Zoom backgrounds to display pride or allyship.
Four events are previewed below, but many more can be found on LMU’s Black History Month website.
Covid-19’s Impact on Communities of Color: Key Findings from a National Study for Congressional Caucuses of Color
Feb. 3, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Virtual
Data has shown that COVID-19 caused a syndemic, not just a pandemic, for communities of color. LMU psychology professor Cheryl Grills will present the data findings.
Hosted by the CSJ Center for Reconciliation and Justice as part of their symposium.
Feb. 21, 2:30 p.m., Virtual
A speaker/seminar event hosting anthropology scholar Justin Hoseby and African and African American Studies scholar JT Roane.
Hosted by Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts.
SFTV and OBSS Present ... SFTV Screening Series: Sankofa w/ Conversation
Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., Mayer Theater
A screening of the film “Sankofa,” a film about Black resistance, followed by a discussion with those in attendance.
Hosted by School of Film and Television and OBSS.
Feb. 25, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Lawton Plaza and Drollinger Stage
A party celebrating Black culture, complete with performances, food and prizes.
Co-hosted by eight separate campus organizations, including OBSS and Black Student Union.
