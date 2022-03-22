Content warnings are necessary in academic spaces

I remember sinking into a chair at the Broccoli Theater. It was 7 p.m. I made sure I was in a comfortable spot, knowing that I had three and half more hours to spend in it. I listened carefully to my teacher as they talked about the functions of motherhood in melodramatic cinema from the 1930s.
They went on to play a film. As I watched the screening, I thought to myself: “Motherhood. Okay, got it,” hoping to say something that sounded intelligent when the time for discussion came around. What I was not prepared for was to see the only nonwhite person in the film, a Black woman, in a maid’s costume portrayed in a way that borders minstrelsy. Nobody told me that was coming. Nobody spoke of it after it did. I felt, for lack of a better term, triggered.
All of my ideas about the roles of a mother in a 1930s American society were now overwhelmed with anxiety about racism. This is not an experience that is unique to film studies classes; students in every major are susceptible to subject matter that can possibly impede academic success. This possibility must be addressed.
Emotional discomfort is necessary to overcome traumas. That being said, the Broccoli Theater is not the place to confront your demons — especially if you are unprepared for them.
When conducting a psychological study, researchers are tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that their subjects don’t leave an experiment with any emotional distress. This entails following ethical guidelines, informed consent and debriefing. In some ways, these responsibilities apply in an academic context. Like the researcher, the professor becomes responsible for their students and their academic success.
Every student should be given equal opportunity for success. The complexity of this task can be entirely attributed to the fact that every student is different. As an educator, accommodating these differences and providing those equal opportunities is imperative. Sometimes, this responsibility entails protecting students from emotional distress. This includes making sure they can focus on the theme of motherhood without having to worry about racism, slavery, minstrelsy and their innumerable implications.
Creating a safe space for students without impeding their growth or sheltering them from the truths of reality is possible. All it takes is giving them the power to make a choice, providing them with a sense of autonomy.
Although it is near impossible to predict every student’s triggers, some areas that may be potentially disturbing are unfortunately all too common. These include graphic references to sexual violence, self-harm, substance abuse, animal abuse, racism, homophobia and transphobia, among others.
Ideally, a professor would give students as much prior notice as possible. This gives students enough time to emotionally prepare themselves beforehand for topics that are being discussed in class. It also gives them the opportunity to decide if they would accept a lower grade over attending the class session. Professors would also offer students the opportunity to complete material outside of class, in an environment that is less public and vulnerable. They may also check in with students after the material has been presented or discussed. Through this, they may acknowledge the distress that can be associated with such topics and give students the chance to externalize any feelings they may have before moving on to academic discussions.
While LMU does have a Faculty Handbook, in these moments when triggering content is broadcasted and never discussed, who is ensuring that professors are upholding the responsibilities of the handbook? Ultimately, it seems that professors may choose to conduct their classes in any manner they see fit. Students should not be exempt from their responsibilities, but they are entitled to choose whether these responsibilities are ones they want to take on.
This is the opinion of Gauri Manoj, a sophomore film television and media studies major from Bangalore Urban, Karnataka, India. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
