Critical Race Theory: Weaponized by conservatives to attack public education

Over the last few months there have been hundreds of national attacks in conservative media about critical race theory, the boogeyman that has become a tenet of the Republican party platform ahead of the midterm elections. Critical race theory was brought up in the supreme court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings and was even considered worthy of martyrdom by former President Donald Trump at an election rally. This war on critical race theory is nothing more than a manufactured social panic designed to weaponize and redefine racial progressiveness to sow distrust in the education system.
LMU is especially relevant to the debate on critical race theory in education since Andrew Dilts, Ph.D, political science and international relations associate professor, teaches a course centered around the topic: POLS 3050. Dilts broke down exactly how the war on critical race theory works, and the overall goal of this synchronized attack on public education.
Dilts simplified the complex definition of critical race theory as a “legal study of the structural mechanisms through which race is written into law [...], a nearly 40 year old, formal part of political science, law and sociology.” However, this doesn’t easily align with the definition pushed in prominent conservative media, which always tends to focus on a series of racial discrimination trainings and radical school curriculum. They claim this functions as consequences of teaching critical race theory.
Groups like Citizens for Renewing America hold their disdain for critical race theory as one of their primary policy points, describing it as a “radical philosophy rooted in Marxism.” Where critical race theory is a lens of legal analysis, Marxism is either a misnomer for traditional communism, or a lens of historical analysis concerning socioeconomic factors — neither of which are actually relevant in this context. The website first claims that critical race theory permeates K-12 curriculum and diversity training, and then it uses university campuses to radicalize the new generation through cancel culture. Each platform concerning critical race theory just invokes a series of alt-right keywords to dilute the actual meaning of critical race theory and instead diminish it.
“Most colleges and universities don't even have undergraduate courses in critical race theory. It's even primarily a graduate level or law school level course. When I created this course in 2014, [I found that] there are actually very few models even for [undergraduate critical race theory courses], because it's understood as an incredibly advanced area,” Dilts said . There isn't even a precedent for this topic for the level of education most people in the country ever see. When it comes down to it, conservatives have simply conflated a topic used for graduate school analysis with basic racial education and awareness, taking advantage of an intimidating name and complex concept to achieve an end they’ve been working at for years.
This pattern is clearly visible even on larger platforms, like Fox News’ “What is critical race theory?" piece, which takes definitions from law professors and statements from notable experts on the topic. These accurate but dense definitions are then surrounded by examples of radical K-12 curricula that simply aren’t related to critical race theory — they don’t draw the connection, but instead just put both things next to each other and let the reader make the unfounded connection. That’s the crux of the problem: critical race theory simply isn’t being taught in the way it is accused of. Conservatives are just criticizing rogue, badly executed diversity initiatives and using them to fearmonger about the real target: public education.
If you read through any of this conservative media, you’ll find them consistently garnished with a quote from Christopher Rufo, a self-appointed conservative “dismantler” of critical race theory. Rufo argues that critical race theory is a pervasive racial divider, and that “critical race theory training programs have become commonplace in academia, government and corporate life,” which is why he claims this "threat" must be upended before it takes root in the heart of society. However, Rufo is the sole originator of the war against critical race theory, having himself admitted to corrupting the image of a legal school of thought concerning the failure of jurisprudence with regards to race into an all encompassing target for fearmongering. He has openly manufactured the controversy, even appearing on morning talk shows, putting himself squarely in the center of the whirlwind he created.
Per Dilts, the goal of people like Rufo is “to attack public education more generally, to attack any form of racial consciousness and racial literacy in the United States at public education levels," because that’s truly where the target lies. Winning his gubernatorial election in Virginia a couple of months ago on a platform that distinguished itself by proposing a ban on banning critical race theory from schools, Glenn Youngkin prompted comparisons to the conservative attacks on teaching Darwin's Theory of Evolution in the early 20th century. The two initiatives are eerily similar — both rely on reframing the public education system not as a bastion of learning, but as an opportunity to set moral guidelines for the youth, who may otherwise be corrupted by ideas they disagree with.
Just like the Theory of Evolution in the 1920s, critical race theory is the vector through which Republicans can target public education — both were accepted academically for decades before they became controversial in public sentiment. The goal has always been to demonize anything within reach to create moral panic designed to erode public education. It didn’t work a hundred years ago, and it won’t work now.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a freshman economics major from Dublin, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.