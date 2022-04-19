CSA celebrates founder Pam Rector’s legacy with a new name

The Center for Service and Action (CSA) was founded in 2000 by a single mother who committed 20 years to on-campus social justice. Now, the front office door reads Pam Rector's name in bold white lettering.
Alyssa Perez (‘15), assistant director of Alternative Breaks and Advocacy for Pam Rector CSA, believes it's the last thing she’d want.
“We kind of joke that [Pam Rector] would hate her name being plastered everywhere — that just truly wasn't who she was,” explained Perez. “I know the millions of things she did that no one will ever know about, and that’s just beautiful to me.”
Director of Pam Rector CSA Patrick Furlong (‘06) is well aware of Pam Rector’s humility. “This will sound really weird, because it's about her but it's not about her," said Furlong. "I think that's where she would be okay with it, naming it after her is really a recognition of the impact she had on everyone else.”
CSA launched a campaign on March 1, 2021 to rename the center after founder Pam Rector (B.A ’77) (M.A. ’79), (M.Ed. ’82). The project sought to honor Pam Rector a year following her passing after serving as director for more than 20 years since CSA was first founded in 2000. The campaign brought a new name and began collecting donations towards an endowment goal.
On the one-year anniversary of the campaign's launch, CSA reached their goal, and the center has been formally renamed to “The Pam Rector Center for Service and Action.” To commemorate the renaming, CSA has made plans for a formal celebration on May 22.
Early days of of CSA
Pam Rector first entered LMU as a student not once, but three times. In 1977, she earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology, and in 1979, she collected her master’s degree for counseling and guidance. She began her career as a counselor at Lennox Middle School in 1980.
She returned to her studies at LMU in 1980, graduating in 1982 with a masters of education for administration. Afterward, Pam Rector continued her work at Lennox Middle School as vice principal until 1997. Although she left the Bluff as a student for the last time in 1982, she stayed deeply connected with LMU as a member and President of the national alumni board and member of board of educational partnerships in Community (E.P.I.C.).
In 1998, Pam Rector began a new role as E.P.I.C.'s director. The E.P.I.C. program was first refocused and renamed as the Center for Community Service and Internships in 1999. However, this change wasn’t final and with support from former senior vice president for Student Affairs Dr. Lane Bove, the program moved across campus to better integrate with student organizations. It was renamed the “Center for Service and Action” in 2000.
After leaving Lennox Middle School in 1997, the birth of CSA wasn’t the only new arrival in Pam Rector's life. She initially took a year away from work to explore motherhood and gave birth to her daughter Grace ‘Gracie’ Rector. Now a 10th grade US history and global politics teacher herself at the International School Nido De Aguilas in Chile, Grace Rector spent most of her childhood immersed in education on campus, especially in CSA’s first office on Malone’s fourth floor.
“The old CSA [office] was just really small and everyone was with each other constantly. That's where I went every day after school for probably the first 10-ish years of my life,” said Grace Rector.
Throughout her second grade and early childhood, while Pam Rector was the Resident Chaplain for Hannon and Doheny residence halls, Grace Rector felt “like a full-on college student when I was like eight years old and would go to the old Iggy’s and drink shakes and run around on campus on my Barbie scooter.”
After founding CSA, Pam Rector continued to introduce on-campus programs including Alternative Breaks Program and El Espejo. Grace Rector noted her attendance on various alternative breaks trips were instrumental to her college experience at 10-year old.
Time at LMU
Pam Rector's recruitment often exceeded graduation. Furlong and Perez never thought they'd return to LMU, but both did after she offered.
Furlong first met Pam Rector and Grace Rector during the 2002-2003 school year as a freshman. During his first night on campus, he recalled that he “was wandering around Malone just trying to find like, someplace to get water,” and already had a job offer.
While flattered, Furlong took some time to consider the offer. The next day, he attended a first-year excursion focused on service injustice immersion in LA, which was led by Pam [Rector]. “We had this amazing trip like going to Homeboy Industries — a place called home like some of the nonprofit's I now partner with here — and she was like ‘you should work for me, like that would be better work for you and what you're interested.’”
Furlong shared that for many students involved with CSA, Pam Rector "kind of became a second mother to so many of us around that time,” he explained.
After his graduation, Patrick embarked on post-grad work in South America, and during this point he and Pam [Rector] remained closely connected. “I would write Pam [Rector] these emails about what was going on and what I was thinking in the world and what I wanted to do. She would write back these really kind of like beautiful and kind but blunt responses,” he explained.
Perez knew this blunt nature came from a good place. “Pam [Rector] was just a force, she was hilarious. She was kind, but also sarcastic. I don't think I've ever seen such a strong personality advocating against the grain,” she said. Perez was deeply grateful for all of Pam [Rector]’s honesty and transparency, “We respected the hell out of her and I think she respected us.”
Pam Rector often shot down ideas with full honesty of how exactly an idea wouldn’t work.“She empowered the hell out of us. She would tell you if she didn't like your idea, but she would support you if you could tell her why you wanted it or why it was important to students,” explained Perez.
“People will tell you ‘oh my gosh, she was blunt, and she was candid, and this and that,’” admitted Furlong as he cracked a smile. “And all of that is true, but it came from this space of powerful love.”
Furlong was first taught values and practices of service from while studying as an undergraduate from Pam Rector. He credits her for showing him the value of community since entering fatherhood. “She always talks about being a single mom by choice and how she raised her daughter in a community. And so she never felt that she was alone, per sé, as a parent."
Furlong documented a time where, only three days after the birth of his first child, he received a call from Pam Rector. She greeted him in the parking lot and arrived with “a truckload of groceries. Bags and bags, not like ‘here's one or two bags of food’, like bags and bags and bags of food.” Furlong was emotional — thankful for Pam Rector's care, as he and his partner didn’t have any family in Los Angeles. While unloading the groceries he remembered she told him, “‘I got everything that I know you like, I know the stuff that Laura likes based on what you've told me. Y'all should be good.’” Only Pam [Rector] wasn't satisfied with providing groceries — she returned not long after with a rocking chair, the same one she had rocked her own daughter Grace [Rector] in.
Assistant Director of CSA Alyssa Perez first witnessed Pam Rector's guidance when she joined El Espejo. The mentoring program El Espejo was created by Pam Rector in collaboration with Lennox Middle School.
Perez recalled how dedicated Pam Rector was to individual student efforts. “She would help us out here or there, or help connect us to a donor, help connect us to programs and resources, and that didn't show up on an annual report, like that was just who Pam Rector was,” she explained. “You just never had to wonder if you were bothering her.”
While visiting Pam Rector during the holidays, Perez walked into the living room and found hundreds of amazon packages that she was crowdfunding for St. Margaret’s center. “I just don't know when she slept. I don't think she did. But to have been doing this work for so long, and to truly use her time, energy and resources in a way that many of us say we want to do, but can't really do or haven't really done yet.”
Center for Service and Action 2.0
Despite her diagnosis, in her last year she prioritized the future of CSA. In an interview with the Loyolan, Pam Rector reflected on the 1.0 phase, and discussed how she was preparing a 2.0 model for CSA. “She was so aware of her mortality and so aware of the space that being sick took up in her life ... she worked with her staff and made them focus on what they can be grateful for in every moment.” said Grace Rector.
Furlong took over as interim director of CSA after Pam Rector’s passing. In leading CSA toward the 2.0 model, he affirmed that the radical care of people has always been a priority. “I think the 2.0 builds on the 1.0, and a lot of it's just about like, ‘Okay, how do we do this better?’ And how do we do this more intentionally and find ways to more meaningfully engage [with] students, community partners and faculty particularly,” he explained.
Perez has continued to serve as Assistant Director for Alternative Breaks and Advocacy since Pam Rector's passing. “It's been two years since she passed and still every time I think about her, I light up. She started CSA, fought for the funding."
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning has presented new challenges for CSA, but one mainstay has been consistent for Furlong: Pam Rector’s voice. Furlong and Perez reflected fondly on her creative problem solving. “There have been these moments of like, frustration and stress where we're worried about like, are we taking care of students, and that voice comes into my head,” said Furlong. “All the time, what's the solution that's creative that we haven't thought of?”
What’s Ahead for CSA
Since graduating from Georgetown University with a degree in Culture and Politics concentrating in storytelling of International Education in 2020, Grace Rector moved to Chile to pursue her career in teaching at a high school. She shared that the experience of teaching in Chile has brought her “so much joy, because even though she wasn't technically by definition an educator in her role as a middle school counselor, or as the director of [CSA]. [Pam Rector] was an educator. She was a mentor.” Grace shared her excitement ahead of the formal celebration on May 22. Coming from Chile, the celebration will mark her first return on-campus she since on campus closures in 2020.
With the event only a few weeks away, Furlong is greatly anticipating finally being able to celebrate Pam Rector with the people who were inspired by her and work to carry on her legacy.
“We were founded by a woman who was a single mother," he said."[She] was a force in the community, and did everything she could to put social justice front and center at our university when that was needed more than ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.