Ethnic and Intercultural Services loses 3 directors back-to-back

Three separate directors within Ethnic and Intercultural Services (EIS) resigned from their posts between the fall 2021 semester and the spring 2022 semester. The loss left three out of four student services within EIS without a director for the spring semester.
The resignations affected LGBT Student Services (LGBTSS), Chicano and Latino Student Services (CLSS) and Asian Pacific Student Services (APSS). At the moment, within EIS, the Office of Black Student Services (OBSS) is the only student service that has a director.
Henry Ward, the assistant dean for EIS, said that the open positions will likely remain unfilled for the majority of — if not all of — the spring 2022 semester. “A search could take upward of months to complete,” he said, but also mentioned that EIS is hoping to have permanent candidates in place by the end of the semester.
Because of the lengthy hiring process and the unusually high number of positions that need to be filled, EIS decided to fill the open positions with temporary hires before searching for long-term hires. “Rather than having the community go without a director for months, we hired people to serve as interims until we could complete the search,” Ward explained. “We didn’t want those roles to go unfilled so students wouldn’t have anybody to turn to within the department.”
EIS hired Marc Cooper to be the interim director for LGBTSS, Alice Loc for APSS and Olivia Rodriguez for CLSS. Only Cooper, who worked for two and a half years in the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts, previously worked at LMU. Both Loc and Rodriguez were outside hires.
“I think they’ve done a great job,” Ward said. “I am very impressed with all three of them.” Until a permanent candidate can be found, the interim directors are the go-to resource for students within these departments.
Getting interim directors in place was the priority for EIS, and now that all three positions are temporarily filled, EIS can turn to seeking long-term candidates. “We’re in the beginning of the process,” Ward said. He explained that EIS is putting together search committees composed of both students and EIS employees.
“The students that we have over here [at EIS] are absolutely wonderful,” Ward said. He emphasized that during the search for candidates, he is “listening to what [student] needs are and we’re really trying to make sure that we address those needs.”
Once candidates are identified with the help of the search committees, EIS will hold a group interview session with each of them. Ward said that students from both inside of and outside of EIS will be allowed to help interview the candidates and provide feedback on which applicant they want to hire for each of the open positions.
The job descriptions for each position request that candidates have a master's degree in a related field as well as two to four years of experience working in a similar position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.