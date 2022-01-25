LMU offers an abundance of space for Jewish life and identity on campus — including Jewish courses, services, events and organizations. The Loyolan interviewed Jewish studies professor Rabbi Mark Diamond, the former executive vice president of the Board of Rabbis of Southern California and former director of the Los Angeles region of the American Jewish Committee, about his experience as a Jewish professor on a Jesuit campus and about Jewish life at LMU.
Rabbi Diamond shared that LMU has three main aspects of Jewish life on campus: Jewish student life, Jewish studies and interfaith relations. He explained: “LMU has done so much for Jewish studies and I’ve always found that welcoming and, really, in many ways, very much ahead of the curve. A lot of American universities aren’t quite as developed in Jewish studies as we are.”
Jewish student life on campus is directed by campus Rabbi Zach Zysman and includes a Hillel chapter, programs, services and events led by students. Loyola Marymount Hillel co-president and senior computer science major Josh Seaman shared with the Loyolan an important aspect of Jewish student life. “The most important part of Hillel, for me, is sharing my Jewish culture and religion with other students on campus who don’t know much about Judaism or have never experienced it,” he explained.
Seaman shared that cultural events, like Challah-making and events centered around holidays, such as Shabbat and Passover Seder, are important events for Jewish student life because of their ability to serve as learning opportunities. LMU’s Hillel chapter also hosts Bagel Club, an opportunity for the Hillel community to come together on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., as well as weekly Shabbat, which is a “celebration of the Jewish Sabbath every Friday in The Cave from 6 - 7:30 p.m.,” according to Seaman.
In addition to Jewish student life, an important part of Jewish life on campus is Jewish studies. LMU offers a minor in Jewish studies, for which students take five courses total and choose from 10 to 12 courses listed or cross-listed in Jewish studies each semester. Some examples of classes for this minor include interreligious experience and engagement (taught by Rabbi Diamond), Jewish history and American literature, trends of Jewish thought, politics of modern Israel and many more.
“The nice thing about Jewish studies at LMU,” Rabbi Diamond explained, “is that we are able to bring to the table other faculty from theological studies from other departments.” A theme that was emphasized by both Rabbi Diamond and Seaman is the importance of interfaith dialogue and connection. Many of the classes offered in Jewish studies are cross-listed with Catholic studies or theological studies to encourage students from different disciplines to share in the knowledge.
Rabbi Diamond’s interreligious experience and engagement course offers an opportunity to examine the three Abrahamic religions — Islam, Judaism and Christianity — and “focuses on the relationship, the nexus, the interplay between those three [faiths].” This course is cross-listed in Catholic studies and is an example of Rabbi Diamond’s and LMU’s commitment to interfaith dialogue.
In addition to the courses mentioned, LMU offers study abroad programs and off-campus seminars in Jewish studies. This year’s off-campus seminar will be held in Poland and, according to Rabbi Diamond, will involve exploring the history of the Holocaust and Jewish life in Poland before and after the Holocaust. Additionally, Diamond shared that, every other summer, LMU hosts a trip to Israel — “the Holy Land seminar” — during which they visit Israeli and Palestinian territories, meet with Israeli Arabs and Israeli Jews, hear from journalists and professors, visit holy sites and dive deeply into Christianity, Judaism and Islam.
When asked about their experience as Jewish studies professors and the co-president of Hillel on a Jesuit campus, Seaman, Rabbi Diamond and Director of Jewish Studies Dr. Holli Levitsky, all emphasized the comfort and positivity they have experienced and the connection between the Jesuit mission and Jewish mission.
“The administration has been so welcoming in carving out this room for Jewish studies and a special place at the University,” Rabbi Diamond explained. “Appreciating it and valuing it is so important, and I don’t take that for granted because not every university — certainly not every faith-based university — has done that, and I think LMU can and should be a model for other universities across the country.”
