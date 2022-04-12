Facilities Management employees seek help from LMU community

LMU’s commitment to their social justice mission is challenged by the wage and working conditions of Facilities Management (FM) employees on campus.
Two weeks ago, FM workers released an anonymous statement petitioning for increased wages.
FM workers are paid $15.60 per hour. Working full time, this wage is about $30,000 per year. For many FM workers, this is the only income they have to support their families. More often than not, it is not enough.
“Through at least the last decade, I’ve heard a number of FM workers [say] that they have been told repeatedly, ‘If you don’t like it here, leave’ and they’ve been told repeatedly, 'Don’t tell the students, faculty or staff about your working conditions,'” said Anna Harrison, professor of Theology Studies.
The Loyolan met with a FM employee, who requested anonymity, who spoke about the realities of their working conditions and wages. They stated that the anonymous statement was not an attack on President Timothy Law Snyder or the University, but a call to action for the greater LMU community.
“Supiera de los condiciones reales en las que encontramos porque el vice presidente de facilities, Mike Wong, el ya sabia con meses de anticipación de estas condiciones de nosotros."
In English: "I knew of the real conditions in which we find ourselves because the vice president of facilities, Mike Wong, already knew months in advance of these conditions from us."
Mike Wong, FM vice president of Campus Operations, and Lynne Scarboro, who oversees FM, have hosted listening sessions where workers have shared their grievances and unjust working conditions. But with no changes made, the FM workers theorize that middle management is withholding information from senior leadership at LMU.
“Entonces, el evento [Cesar Chavez Mass] ere muy bien el [President Snyder] leo la carta sentado en la mesa porque era una carta abierta para la comunidad y que todos supiera condiciones y el lo que dijo que el no sabia, pero podemos notar su que se sentía incómodo estar en esa situación en que todo el mundo lo sabe lo que ‘sta pasando menos el," said the anonymous FM employee.
In English: "So, the event [Cesar Chavez Mass] was very good. He [President Snyder] read the letter sitting at the table because it was an open letter to the community and that everyone knew the conditions, and what he said he did not know, but we can see that he felt uncomfortable to be in that situation in which everyone in the world knows what is happening except for him."
Although the statement points to President Snyder, the FM worker emphasized that they believe President Snyder is a man of good will who truly means the kind remarks he made at the Cesar Chavez mass.
“Por medio de, entonces los trabajadores tienen miedo que la administración de Facilities Management tome represalias contra las trabajadores por solo decir la verdad.”
In English: "By then, the workers are afraid that the Facilities Management administration will retaliate against the workers for just telling the truth."
The FM employee specifically asked for protection of themself, and of all FM employees, who want to speak out about the injustices they are experiencing.
“De a seguro yo levantar la mano y dejara la verdad estoy seguro que que no dura reria mucho tiempo trabajando.”
In English: "I assure you, if I will raise my hand and tell the truth, I am sure that I wouldn't last long at my job."
There is no office or space where FM workers can get help or express their grievances. Going to Human Resources (HR), which FM workers jokingly call “inhumane resources,” is not an option for them. Lynne Scarboro, who oversees FM, also oversees HR. According to the FM worker, there is a conflict of interest confiding in HR due to a history of being ignored in FM listening sessions.
Some FM workers think the only way their wages can be increased is through a union, but a majority of FM workers think this shouldn’t be necessary.
Charles Luxton, a senior finance major and student activist, and Harrison recalled a similar situation pertaining to unionization efforts and wage increases with part-time faculty in 2014.
According to Harrison, LMU was involved in union-busting. For Harrison, this is especially problematic as LMU championed Cesar Chavez, who was known as a union leader.
FM employees expressed frustration with the way in which they are expected to work. With the scheduling of FM workers, they do not have enough time to properly complete tasks.
Luxton expressed that students have a responsibility to speak out on behalf of FM workers because of the protections we have as students, compared to non-tenured faculty who are wary of speaking out.
FM employees are asking the entire LMU community to hear their cries for help. They indicated that they are prepared to sit down at the table with President Snyder.
