Gender Inclusive Gym: a paramount space for LGBTQ+ students

I have never felt truly welcome in an athletic space.
Growing up as a little girl assigned the body of a little boy, every team, sport, field or gym I dared to enter painfully reminded me that I didn’t belong. The entirely gender-dependent structure of athletics didn’t bode in my favor after transitioning either. I was elated finally thinking I could partake in activities I felt I was missing out on my entire life, but once I could finally join the women’s sports teams matching my identity, I was confronted with further obstacles.
I was pulled aside by coaches I had only just met, where I was prompted to prove the lengths of my medical transition to ensure I could participate on the team. They assured me it was just state guidelines, but I felt blindsided. The rhetoric behind the request was humiliating. I felt I was invading a space I deserved to be a part of. The fact that I had to prove I belonged in a space made me feel small.
It was only recently that I would finally enter an athletic space where I didn’t have to prove I deserved to participate. The newly launched Gender Inclusive Gym didn’t just allow me in the door, but supported me, and even asked my proper pronouns.
Feb. 15 brought the debut of an inclusive workout class that comes from a collaboration between the ASLMU Cultural Affairs and Justice team and FitWell Center. Gender Inclusive Gym (G.I.G.) meets weekly in Studio 1 of Burns Recreation Center, and its focus is “designed for, but not limited to, those who identify as female, nonbinary or part of the LGBTQIA+ community.” The workout class rotates between cycle bootcamp, yoga and F45 practices. G.I.G. is led by Assistant Director of Fitness & Wellness of Burns Rec Center Michelle Kiser, and co-taught by FitWell Marketing and Events Manager Elinor Doran, senior marketing major.
The program is scheduled to continue weekly on Tuesdays from 3:15-4:00 p.m. until May 5.
The creation of G.I.G. comes from ASLMU Vice President of Cultural Affairs and Justice Jordan Fray, a junior political science and peace and justice studies double major. Fray first began discussions of creating this inclusive space in Nov. 2021, as she recalled hearing, “a lot of students, specifically women, transgender, nonbinary and genderqueer students, tell me that they did not feel safe working out in the gym.”
Fray admitted that this reception from marginalized students resonated with her own experience in the gym. “As a woman who has felt awkward in the gym, I wanted to do something to positively change the experience students were having,” said Fray.
Since the course has debuted, Fray has not only continually attended herself but also encouraged attendance across campus. She explained, “ASLMU Cultural Affairs and Justice team hopes that other individuals throughout the University respect this space.”
Kiser led the first portion of the workout class in a cycle bootcamp endurance exercise. The room roared the tunes of Britney Spears and uplifting messages from Kiser as she commanded the workout and endurance of the class.
The remainder of the forty-five minute class was led by Doran and consisted of three cycles of weighted yoga endurance activities. Doran isn’t new to the gym, but the Feb. 22 session marked her first time teaching a class. Despite working under Kiser’s leadership at FitWell and Burns since her sophomore year and receiving her personal trainer certification, COVID-19 has halted her ability to lead a class in person. She’s been working in gyms in various positions since the start of high school, but it wasn’t until she chose took a class senior year of high school that she finally saw herself as athlete. Doran credits her time at LMU as having granted her an athletic awakening: “I didn't come here as an athlete, but I became one.”
As a woman and member of the queer community, the existence of this course is "empowering us together to, you know, get a good sweat on,” explained Doran. “Just that we have something that focuses more specifically on these marginalized communities.”
It is rare that LGBTQ+ identifying individuals are both welcomed into an athletic space and granted the opportunity of having a course created for their safe inclusion. I recommend this class to anyone who has desired a safe space to pursue their own fitness. The mere existence of this space isn’t the only inclusive element. Considering LGBTQ+ people haven’t been given the space like this in most parts of life to explore athletics comfortably, the expectation and rhetoric was entirely supportive for any level of physical ability. Personal best was always encouraged and the environment felt incredibly supportive and not at all competitive.
This sentiment isn’t only reflected in the execution of the class, but in the founding values. Reflecting on the future of G.I.G., Fray shared that she wants “students to use this class to their advantage. We hope that the groups of students who don't typically feel comfortable and welcome in the gym come to the class and have fun and feel included.”
This is the opinion of Kylie Clifton, a freshman journalism major from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
