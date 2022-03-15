Has wellness wednesday lost its wellness?

I've always loved Wellness Wednesdays. I love laying in Sunken Garden with the sun on my face, the grass under my toes, friends by my side and locally sourced strawberries in my mouth. Not to forget the many clubs, small businesses, organizations and LMU resource tables that Wellness Wednesday has to offer.
It seems to me as though Wellness Wednesday is universally acknowledged as a good time. It makes sense that I see more friends on Wednesdays than any other day.
I was therefore surprised that Abeni Wade, a sophomore screenwriting major and close friend of mine, has never been to Wellness Wednesday. In my conversation with Wade, she said, "Very honestly, based on what I heard from other people, Wellness Wednesday didn't seem like it could offer me anything that aligned with my own ideas of personal wellness.” She then presented a perspective that I never considered.
“The large crowds at Wellness, the fact that everyone feels like they know everyone else, and a generally overstimulating environment were significant drawbacks for me, as I am someone who is prone to social anxiety," she explained. Although Wellness Wednesday has encouraged a sense of community for some LMU students, for others, it has provokes feelings of anxiety, discomfort, loneliness and further alienation than they already felt.
On the topic of food, Pablo Garcia, a junior history major shared, “For me personally, the food is a bit expensive, especially considering that I could get food on my meal plan just next door at the Lair. It seems unreasonable for me to take time out of my day to go to Wellness Wednesday if the food doesn’t seem worth it to me."
Clearly, not everyone enjoys it as much as I do. How have I contributed to this? In what ways is it my responsibility? What can Wellness Wednesday do better?
Perhaps a lack of consideration for the perspectives of my friends, peers and fellow community members who think differently than I do was my first shortcoming. Checking your privilege is not a one-step process: it also includes subsequent contemplation, research and implementation. Failure to do so perpetuates the reinforcement of structures that cater to specific demographics whilst ignoring the needs of others.
On March 9th, students at the African Student Association (ASA) set up a table where they sold jollof rice, puff puff, and chin chin to fundraise for their upcoming Culture Show on April 23. Odoba Okwuosa, sophomore Biology major and the secretary of ASA, shared “Most people I spoke to when I was at the ASA table had not been to Wellness Wednesday before, but with the inclusion of the table and the pull of the Nigerian food, they now had a reason to go”. There it was, an alternative way to promote wellness.
To assess the plausibility of including more accessible spaces, I spoke to Sonali Gupta, a sophomore marketing major. She believes that “it is definitely possible for us to set up a space that feels more inclusive and accessible, like, perhaps, an area in Sunken Garden where all South Asian students can gather. I would hope that everyone would feel welcome and [that] they have a place to go and people to talk to when they go to Wellness Wednesday." She also suggested the prospect of diversifying the dining options to further promote inclusivity.
Similarly, LMU resource tables could also create spaces that feel less like their respective offices and more like an open and inclusive space where people who need their help the most can comfortably approach them. Perhaps Wellness Wednesday would also benefit from including more resources for rest and relaxation more frequently such as art therapy tables, massages, music meditation areas or reading blankets.
Ultimately, fostering inclusivity and accessibility at Wellness Wednesday would more successfully promote personal wellness. Most notably, it would also promote community wellness—an integral part of the college experience.
This is the opinion of Gauri Manoj, a sophomore film television and media studies major from Bangalore Urban, Karnataka, India. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to@LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
