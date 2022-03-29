How LMU is honoring the legacy of Cesar Chavez

March 31 is Cesar Chavez Day, a national holiday celebrating his legacy as an American labor leader and civil rights activist. Chavez is only one person, but he represents Hispanic power and liberation for generations of workers.
Chavez was born in Yuma, Arizona, to a migrant family from Mexico. After losing their family farm during the Great Depression, Chavez’s family fell into deep poverty. Constantly moving from harvest to harvest, Chavez attended multiple schools before dropping out in the seventh grade to work in the farms full-time.
To learn more about the history of Cesar Chavez Day, the Loyolan sat down with Chicana/o and Latina/o studies professor Carlos Parra. “This is not just somebody in a textbook or somebody that has streets named after him,” Parra said.
Parra went on to explain the reality of farm workers during the 1960s. “They can feed the rest of the world, but they can’t afford to feed themselves."
By the 1960s, Chavez created the United Farm Workers labor union with activist Dolores Huerta. Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, Chavez and Huerta practiced civil disobedience.
During the famous five-year Delano Grape Strike, Filipino and Latino farm workers marched 300 miles from Delano, California
to Sacramento. Through their activism, the United Farm Workers union secured an increase in wages and improved sanitary conditions in the workplace.
“It takes a lot of patience to go on the picket line day by day, without getting paid for work and just surviving off the rations,” Parra explained. “These are real people that have real aspirations and they really suffered and really experienced a lot of very challenging, difficult things in their lives.”
Teresa Lechuga-Kanapilly, senior psychology and Chicana/o and Latina/o studies major, grew up learning about the United Farm Workers from Huerta herself at her elementary school in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“I think people on LMU’s campus, they have so much privilege [and] they don’t realize where everything comes from,” said Lechuga-Kanapilly, “The things that Cesar Chavez fought for decades ago — they’re still relevant today.”
For the LMU community, the legacy of Chavez is being honored through on-campus workers.
This past week, the Latinx Student Union held a thank you notes event for LMU’s facilities management workers. This week, LMU is hosting a series of Cesar Chavez Day celebrations in William H. Hannon Library and at Sacred Heart Chapel.
Ray Andrade ('03), the librarian for student engagement, remembers the first time he stepped foot on LMU’s campus as a senior in high school. As he walked through the back gate and headed toward the chapel, not one leaf was on the ground.
“It just looked immaculate. And it took me time to realize that’s because of the custodians and the groundskeepers, like that’s through their hard work," he said.
Inspired by his connections with LMU’s facility workers over the past 25 years, Andrade collaborated with the Latinx Faculty Association to create the Hidden Uniforms event at the Library. This exhibit features a dramatic reading of Cesar Chavez’s “What is democracy?” speech, portraits of facilities management staff who have been part of the LMU community for 20 years or more, archival photos and donated work uniforms.
The Hidden Uniforms event was created to shed light on service workers who often go without recognition. According to Andrade, saying hello and learning the names of workers on LMU’s campus is a first step students can take to show appreciation beyond Cesar Chavez Day.
“I think that if LMU students believe in the concept of building community, wherever you are, whether it’s within LMU or beyond LMU, at least for starters, number one, you've got to say hi to people who you’re about to cross paths with. Whether it’s a custodian or a groundskeeper or a fellow student. Number one, simply saying hello to your fellow human beings for starters.”
Daniela Aviles, senior English major, is playing one of three Cesar Chavez’s in the reading at the Hidden Uniforms event. Aviles said she embodies the values of Cesar Chavez in her appreciation for service workers on LMU’s campus.
“The facility workers are the ones who made me feel welcomed on campus because they look a lot like my mom and dad, and they resemble the population within my community,” said Aviles. “[So] when I was facing imposter syndrome and I would see a facilities worker, there was just a sense of comfort, and you know, I felt like I needed to stop and have a conversation with them.”
Aviles also contributed to the Hidden Uniforms exhibit by donating her father’s IHOP uniform to be put on display.
Parra expressed a similar attitude as Andrade and Aviles.
“These folks are not invisible. They’re here just like us. And maybe, we should be careful, like, to leave our classrooms a little cleaner. Maybe we should not just toss litter. Maybe we can do our part to make their lives easier and can be sympathetic toward [workers] when they might have grievances and to improve their working conditions.”
Facilities management workers at LMU are currently seeking an increase in wages to $21 per hour. A flier providing additional information in both English and Spanish was handed out at the Hidden Uniforms exhibit.
LMU will also be hosting a Cesar Chavez mass at Sacred Heart Chapel on Wednesday, March 30 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.