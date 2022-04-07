Inclusive History and Images project addresses student concerns

During spring break, students and faculty left a campus outfitted with nothing beyond the usual fresh trimmed grass and palm tree-lined walkways. Upon their return, campus walkways displaying thirty banners greeted them with a QR code, a URL and eleven words.
The Inclusive History and Images Project. There's more to this story.
The Inclusive History and Images Project (IHIP) is an ongoing product of LMU’s Anti-Racism Project. The steering committee is co-led by Bryant Keith Alexander, Ph.D, Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts and interim Dean of the School of Film and Television, and Chancellor Michael Engh, S.J. The committee is curating images and audio with hopes to address gaps in representation in the institution's history, which will join the William H. Hannon Library’s archive. IHIP's mission “seeks to address important gaps in understanding our own institutional history by gathering stories and images from alumni and the greater LMU community to tell the full and inclusive LMU story.”
Student Response
“My roommate had arrived before me and sent a picture of it to the group chat. I was a little confused as to what was going on,” said Sehaj Sethi, junior women's and gender studies major. Sethi found that the banners “gave a little bit of a performative vibe;” she then opted to talk to other students about her reservations. “We were all like, it seems very performative, like advertising and marketing,” she explained.
From her discussions, she found a prominent point of contention questioning the lack of contextualizing information, dates or merely the names of the photo subjects — six banners repeatedly displayed students in protest. Sethi voiced concerns about LMU celebrating student protesting without explicit context, as if potentially implying approval, involvement or assuming credit for student efforts. “It just made it seem like the University helped with these protests,” she explained.
Sethi acted on her reservations and looked into the project; she expressed interest in the project’s core mission, but found the banners to be misleading.
While she opted to do more research, she’s concerned that “most students aren’t going to click and go look. All most see is [the banners]. It’s not really saying that it's about archival research. It's more like, 'Look, LMU is so inclusive,’” she explained.
Camille Orozco, senior political science and music double major and outgoing ASLMU vice president, has worked closely on the committee over the last year. As a student leader, Orozco shared she’s heard a lot of student feedback expressing concerns of performative activism. Despite this, she affirmed her trust in the project, citing “the time, the dedication and the very genuine care that came into every single detail in every single image that was selected. It really shows me that the interest of the committee is far broader than this moment in time.”
The project isn’t just on the minds of students currently enrolled — LMU alumna LaRita Shelby ('84) found the banners were reminiscent of her earliest impressions of LMU. “When I came aware of Loyola Marymount University, many of the images were very enthralling to me,” Shelby recalled. “They didn't all have paragraphs. I didn't know who the student [was] who was singing that song and what dance they were doing and what show that was from ... where the student walked through from point A to point B on campus. It was the overall essence that drew me in.”
Committee Response
The committee chose not to publish the comprehensive and completed project all at once, but instead to publish content progressively throughout a two year span. Citing that this effort extends a hand to the community to be involved and witness the process, Alexander explained that archival images were published first. “We had to begin the project somewhere, right? A part of the immediacy of access was the visual imagery that we have already in the archives," he said. "We also recognize that the task of engaging in oral history research has to be done with a level of exactitude.”
Concerns over verification and high accessibility to images wasn’t the only factor in this decision. Margarita Ochoa, member of IHIP and associate professor of history, believes that addressing #BlackAtLMU’s concerns of lacking on-campus diverse representation to be paramount for the project. “We decided, in our planning moving forward, one way to provide some immediate response to that concern would be to actually do that. For us to change the images on campus,” explained Ochoa.
Branden Grimmett, Ed.D, associate provost, member of IHIP and staff co-leader for the President’s Black Leadership Advisory Council (PBLAC) affirmed the Black student demands were “the genesis of the committee. It's my understanding that the ability to meet the Black student demands is not up to anyone other than the Black community,” he explained. Grimmett emphasized the importance of representation in the process. He shared that Black students and faculty have been deeply involved to “ensure that the updates in the progress of the committee have been satisfactory to the Black community, to make sure that we're in step with where the Black community sees this going.”
While the committee's publication of the images independent from the context has since generated concern, Alexander affirmed that IHIP is receptive to the response: “I think the whole committee would accept this as both a critique as well as an observation. The importance of having both the images and the oral histories, and that's exactly where we're what we're striving for.”
What’s ahead for IHIP
Alexander is confident in what’s in store for the project. “Now [that we] have the imagery part, we're going to bring in the oral history part to unify the purpose of what this project is intended for,” he explained. While the archival images were already in the Library's possession, the process of verification and finding the stories behind the archival content will take the committee beyond the Bluff.
Lisa Piumetti Farland ('87), executive director of alumni engagement and member of IHIP, has already begun inviting alumni and community members to submit stories and metadata through a submission form. The community outreach team hopes to collect more information to fill in gaps and provide integral context for the collection. Ochoa explained that "the idea behind oral history interviews and interviewing members of the broader LMU community is that we might get that story behind the image, right — 'what was happening in that image?'”
The offer to include contributions outside the steering committee doesn’t end with alumni. Ochoa shared at the community forum event on March 28, “We are organizing a course for the fall where we want to create research opportunities for undergraduate students at LMU.” In offering this course, Ochoa hopes they’re not just supplying a research opportunity, but the chance to take “part in a very direct way in retelling and recasting the history of LMU from the one that we already know.” Addressing the community forum, Engh shared that the committee recently toured a new recording studio within University Hall that could facilitate audio and camera recording for the project.
IHIP is still deep into its development, but Engh shared that his goal for the project hasn’t changed. “We are responding to the needs of the campus. We want to be as inclusive as possible so that people do indeed see themselves in our history, and read about themselves in our history.”
