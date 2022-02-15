LMU recognizes first Asian interest sorority Chi Delta Theta

Asian American interest sorority Chi Delta Theta was first founded at UC Santa Barbara. Since 1989, the sorority has expanded to six chapters across California. LMU’s Gamma Chapter was established in 1999, but was entirely unrecognized by the University until spring 2022 recruitment. Patricia Lynch, assistant director of sorority and fraternity life, told the Loyolan the chapter was recently added to the Multicultural Greek Council.
“I honestly felt a little disappointed when I learned that the sorority … was not formally recognized on campus. I saw that while there were other cultural sororities and fraternities, there were no recognized Asian interest Greek organizations,” said Claire Shin, junior English major.
Since joining Chi Delta Theta in 2019, Shin has served as cultural chair, rush chair, treasurer and is currently second vice president. During the 2020-2021 academic year, LMU’s Sorority and Fraternity life reached out to Chi Delta Theta.
"The decision to officially recognize them was decided by the Sorority and Fraternity Life office during the previous academic year, but we weren’t able to finalize this shift until this semester,” explained Devin Walker, associate director of sorority and fraternity life.
Shin and her sorority sisters have worked for years to get Chi Delta Theta recognized on campus. Shin was thrilled that Chi Delta Theta would finally be recognized. She recalled the moment she “got the message that we were an officially registered student organization, I felt ecstatic."
She affirmed that this is not just a moment to celebrate, but an entire future of opportunity for Asian American students on campus. “Founding the first and only Asian interest sorority at LMU feels amazing. I hope that it can continue to be a safe place for Asian American college students to network, grow and thrive,” said Shin.
Following the announcement, Chi Delta Theta members followed necessary protocol to finalize the recognition. This protocol included faculty meetings along with providing a constitution and proof of sorority insurance.
Shin found the recognition to be far more impactful than a title. She explained the reality of being unrecognized while operating alongside sororities with decades of recognition: “In past years, we were not allowed to pass out any flyers or promotional items on campus.”
After recently participating in their first recruitment, Shin expressed gratitude to officially participate and the opportunities they were granted. “We were able to get a lot more publicity. We actually got a booth at Wellness Wednesday for Lunar New Year which wouldn’t have been possible if we weren’t recognized, and from there we were able to get a lot of exposure.”
Despite newfound affiliation, Shin found they were facing new obstacles that impacted their recruitment. “I think that there is a stigma around joining our sorority due to the fact that we were 'underground' for many years,” she explained, “Unfortunately, we didn’t have the best turn out to our rush events this year, even compared to years in which we were unrecognized.”
She expressed these obstacles have placed all four members of Chi Delta Theta in a troubling situation. Despite having a long history on campus, Shin indicated the recognition hasn't alleviated any stigma. “Because we are so small I think people are hesitant to join our organization. It’s hard to compare to already established sororities, service organizations and clubs because we are just starting out,” said Shin.
Shin said that the affiliation has presented unforeseen obstacles, she affirmed her faith in Chi Delta Theta's resilience.
“Even though our numbers are not the biggest, our sisterhood is strong, and our organization exposes members to so many friendships, leadership opportunities, alumni connections, service experience and more.”
Along with garnering new opportunities, the affiliation has put them through new challenges, but Shin and her sorority sisters persist with optimism. “I’m hoping that each year, recruitment gets better as we establish ourselves on campus and start to make a positive mark on the University.”
