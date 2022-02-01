I’m not an athlete, and I’m not certain that I ever will be.
That being said, I partake in physical activity every day. I can operate a bicycle, shoot a basketball and, best of all, I can alternate steps one after another to propel my body forward. So why would I deny the validity of my athleticism?
I don’t consider myself an athlete because I’m transgender.
I’ve lived 19 years acutely aware of the hyper-focus the athletic world places on gender. With every athletic space I’ve dared to enter, I’ve not only felt that I didn’t belong, but that I wasn’t welcome. I’ve always known that the deciding factor surrounding transgender participation wasn’t considerate of our wants and needs, but to cater to those of the other teammates and competitors.
While I’ve opted to throw in the towel, others have taken up the fight. People of color and transgender athletes alike have long been fighting for their inclusion in spaces dominated by and created for majority cisgender white participants.
One of many trailblazers includes Lia Thomas, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania and transgender athlete on the women’s swimming team. Thomas’ participation, body and hormone levels have been entirely invaded by a divisive conversation between both sides of the political spectrum. Each side has found themselves stuck in a struggle to define the parameters of gender in sports.
To cement a semblance of clarity in this convoluted debacle, CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour sought to contribute. An unforeseen voice to rise above them all was Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history and apparent trans rights expert. Amanpour and Phelps sat down for a conversation, where he spoke on COVID-19, the impending Beijing Olympics and the validity of Thomas’ participation.
Phelps highlighted the importance of equal opportunity on every playing field; he believes that the debate surrounding Lia Thomas' disputed amount of testosterone impacts are akin to usage of performance enhancing drugs. “I can talk from a standpoint of doping, I don’t think I’ve competed in a clean field in my entire career … It has to be a level playing field. I think that’s something that we all need. That’s what sports are,” he explained.
This debate engulfing the current standing of transgender athletes, in final rounds of their seasons, could have been immensely helpful if it included voices of athletes actually afflicted in the conversation. However, Phelps is not an expert voice to speak on these issues. Phelps can't speak on injustices he has never experienced. We need to look deeper into the system that places individuals like Phelps in positions to speak for groups of people whom they have no ability to speak for.
Outside of the fact that he shouldn’t be speaking on minority issues, his statement also reeks of blaring hypocrisy. At 6'4", Phelps has a slew of anthropometric advantages that clearly don’t obstruct the integrity of his “level playing field.” Washington Post reporter Monica Hesse explained, “Phelps possesses a disproportionately vast wingspan … Double-jointed ankles give his kick unusual range. In a quirk that borders on supernatural, Phelps apparently produces just half the lactic acid of a typical athlete — and since lactic acid causes fatigue, he’s simply better equipped at a biological level to excel in his sport.”
The narratives surrounding Thomas' and Phelps' bodies drastically differ because of their varying measures of privilege. Thomas' participation and gender identity has highly contended, but publications celebrate Phelps as “the man who was built to be a swimmer.” Phelps’ privileges as a cisgender, white male and being biologically privileged are indisputable, for he satisfies foundational cultural hegemonies.
Thomas’ gender expression has prompted accusations of biological advantages. As someone who doesn’t align with strict definitions of gender, Thomas is constantly reminded that she doesn’t fulfill norms established by society. While Phelps' biological advantages have long been celebrated, Thomas’ widely contested advantages are in part inspired the newest NCAA 2022 transgender guidelines. The update declared that transgender athletes can participate, but will have to operate under strict documentation and suppression of testosterone levels. Phelps has been remarked as nearly superhuman. Nobody has contested that he needs any corrective surgery or body-altering medication of any kind.
Don’t worry, despite his appointed expert status, he bravely confirmed he doesn’t have all the answers. “I don’t know what that looks like in the future, but it’s hard. This is my sport … This has been my sport my whole entire career, and honestly the one thing I would love is for everybody to be able to compete on an even playing field.”
When he likened gender-affirming medication to strategic performance-enhancing drugs Phelps outlined his entire stance on transgender athletes.
I believe the problem is systemic, and it's a conflict consumed by who is given a platform to speak on societal issues. The conversation will never move forward if we treat athletes like Phelps as the highest authority on every conflict in sports. Asking these questions is not at all productive. It doesn’t generate any new thought or conversation that hasn’t already been presented, for it merely generates buzz and click-ability. It’s irresponsible on the part of Amanpour, and places Phelps in a poor position however he answers any question on this topic.
On the topic of mental health, Phelps affirmed in the interview a critical component of his mission: “I want to help people to try to be their authentic self every single day, that’s something I try to do in my mission everyday too.” I applaud his message; all I ask is that he learn to combat his ignorance and misconceptions on transgender athletes. This commitment to mental health is entirely undermined by his prioritization to uphold the predominantly white cisgender "level playing field." He's ignoring the hypocrisy in his commentary by failing to acknowledge any capacity of his own biological advantages.
It is imperative that everyone knows that gender-affirming medication is not taken to enhance performance. Human rights issues can only be productively discussed with those who are afflicted. Don’t ever allow anyone to believe they don’t belong because they’re different.
This is the opinion of Kylie Clifton, a freshman journalism major from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
