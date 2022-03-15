New Instagram account highlights microaggressions on campus

In February 2022, a student, who requested to be anonymous, founded the Instagram account @lmu_microaggressions. The account seeks to be a platform for students to spread awareness and open up about microaggressions they’ve faced on campus. “The account serves as an engaged learning project for a class I’m in, but I plan to continue it even after this year,” said the account's creator.
The term "microaggression" was first coined by Chester M. Pierce, a Harvard University professor and psychiatrist, in the 1970s. The term was amplified in 2007 when Derald Wing Sue, a professor of counseling psychology at Columbia University, wrote his book “Microaggressions in Everyday Life: Race, Gender, and Sexual Orientation." Sue defines microaggressions as verbal and nonverbal, subtle or often unintentional interactions or behaviors that insult members of marginalized groups. The account creator felt that people should recognize that microaggressions exist and that there are certain things that people do or say that can be offensive.
For instance, the first microaggression that was posted on the page belongs to the founder and happened just before the school year started. The post reads, “Pres. [Timothy Law] Snyder told a group of black students in a meeting I was in that he loved black music and then gave us his [SoundCloud].” The student wasn’t surprised by the microaggression. “I knew I was going to a predominately white institution, and it was something I prepared for,” they said. Since the conversation happened while the creator was with a group of friends, the microaggression was something they all discussed, laughed about and bonded over; still, considering it came from the president of LMU, the microaggression left the creator feeling like they might not be able to fit in fully on campus.
“I think this account is important because students need a space to be heard along with needing a place to inform people about campus experiences that they might not be aware of,” said the creator. Students can direct message the creator through the account or fill out a Google Form linked in the account’s bio to post their experience while remaining anonymous.
While the account is still new, the creator looks forward to fostering a community to share the burden of these collective experiences. “I’m really excited to be working on it and to help facilitate the growth of this account,” said the creator.
