New opportunities call EIS directors away from LMU

Jeffrey Dolliole is the fourth director within LMU’s Ethnic and Intercultural Services (EIS) to resign during the 2021-2022 academic year. His resignation comes after EIS had already lost three directors back-to-back and leaves EIS without a single director for any of its Student Services.
The director of LGBT Student Services (LGBTSS) resigned during the fall semester, followed later by the directors of Asian Pacific Student Services (APSS) and Chicano Latino Student Services (CLSS). Now, the position for director at the Office of Black Student Services (OBSS) is also open — Dolliole’s last day as the director of OBSS was Feb. 11. He has worked as the OBSS director since November 2020.
EIS has already hired interim directors for LGBTSS, APSS and CLSS. The interim directors are the contact-point for students while EIS searches for permanent candidates to take over. OBSS currently does not have an interim director.
The office hopes to have the permanent directors in place for each of these positions by the end of the semester, according to Henry Ward, the assistant dean for EIS.
Dolliole explained why he believes the directors have quit in such succession: exciting employment opportunities elsewhere. Dolliole himself resigned from LMU in order to take a position in global leadership learning at ViacomCBS. “With the pandemic happening, there are so many opportunities in different spaces that are opening up, especially around concepts such as DEI,” he said.
He went on to say that because many companies and schools are undergoing a “racial reckoning, if we want to call it [that],” people with experience in jobs such as DEI are now “more attractive” to employers. “Opportunities are really abundant right now,” he said.
Dolliole expressed feeling sad to depart from OBSS so soon, mentioning that he had dreamed of other plans for OBSS that he was unable to complete. “I wasn’t able to be here long enough to make as much of an impact as I would have liked to … I had a vision for crafting a real in-depth mentoring program pairing alums with current students,” Dolliole said.
He also mentioned that he had wanted to bring back the Praxis Academy—a program designed for first and second year African American students—for both men and women. Additionally, he had a vision of hosting a weekend summit or conference for Black staff, students and faculty.
"Hopefully [the next director] has those same types of aspirations,” he said.
Dolliole said that even though EIS is undergoing significant changes in staffing, he believes that students are going to be fine.
“The community is strong,” he said, “and so I believe the students will be okay.”
He does not plan to leave anyone behind, either. As a double alum of the University, Dolliole has every intention of coming back to visit and even to help pass ideas along to whoever takes over his position next.
“I’m always going to be here, and be here to support … just find me working in different ways,” he said. “I’ll pop up on campus as much as I can.”
