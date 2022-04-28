I was walking over to Burns Recreation Center, but not for athletics — I have asthma. I approached the glass door nestled into Burns beyond the Life Sciences Building and arrived at Student Psychological Services (SPS).
I’d never been to SPS, but I was here for a reason. I was writing a story and it was scathing.
A friend had informed me that at the top of all those stairs inside the door of SPS, lay a wall of informational pamphlets that were wildly outdated.
I forgot my inhaler, but I made it up the stairs only to find exactly what I expected. I quietly opened pamphlets to find the words all lowercase, all in single quotes individually 'transvestite', 'transexual,', 'intergender,' the acronym G.L.B.T and horrifically noninclusive language surrounding dating safety and within the LGBTQ+ community. Eight of these pamphlets, with the intention to educate students were published nearly 20 years ago.
I wasn’t furious and I wasn’t surprised. I’m a transgender woman and a proud advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. I’ve had to correct professors, teachers and administrators in almost every academic space I’ve entered.
This was familiar to a point I felt nothing. I wasn’t going to collapse on the floor. I was cold with feelings far too familiar.
There were no plans to enlist a protest. I was going to write an article, and it started with a phone call. Grabbing my phone, I knew actually reaching SPS for comment would be a challenge.
I dialed the number, and to my surprise, I was quickly put in contact with Director of SPS Kristen Linden, Ph.D.
When I was transferred for the first time, I was actually surprised. Linden was immediately receptive, and quickly asked me to identify all of the pamphlets I found problematic. I listed all of them, and shared the offensive language. She not only vowed to immediately remove them, but committed to updating the pamphlets within the coming days. Not only that, but Linden asked me specifically to come to help approve said the new pamphlets upon arrival.
I had expected to include a dreaded journalistic tool in my story: "... declined to comment." Suddenly, I didn’t even know if I had a story at all, and I was shocked how one phone call altered my entire impression of the matter.
I was never going to grab a pitchfork, and I had never planned to vilify SPS. The reality I learned, is that SPS is understaffed and heavily underfunded. The student body's demand for help since the return to campus post-pandemic has expanded.
All I hoped to do was write an editorial piece explaining my concerns with the offensive material. This experience has proved to me that change is still possible — even in large institutions.
This is the opinion of Kylie Clifton, a freshman journalism major from Kalamazoo, Mich. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
