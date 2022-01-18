Restorative justice: the future of LMU?

LMU’s Center for Urban Resilience (CURes) is several years into a restorative justice program that may slowly be becoming the new educational norm at LMU and beyond. The program’s written mission is to “impact systemic education reform and transform social structures towards a more just society." It aims for people to “feel safe and connected” because CURes believes this is what allows communities to thrive.
Restorative justice is a set of practices that utilizes community-based methods to prevent and respond to harm within communities. Rather than relying on punitive measures, restorative justice aims to solve problems through harm repair, reconciliation and peaceful conflict resolution. It responds to harm by considering the needs of all involved parties and by coming together to create a solution. Restorative justice is occasionally used in the criminal justice system and is also being implemented on campus.
CURes' restorative justice program partners with the Office of Student Conduct and Community Responsibility (OSCCR). OSCCR is responsible for handling student conduct cases and, in recent years, has begun to intentionally use restorative justice practices as a way to approach student misconduct. One of the ways they do this is through holding restorative conferences following instances of students violating school policies.
Restorative conferences are meetings that include all people involved and all people affected by the misconduct. As Julia Wade, OSCCR’s Associate Director for Restorative Practices put it, restorative practice “is being community-minded, and then doing things with people instead of doing things to them.” In other words, restorative practices focus on problem-solving rather than on punishment.
This semester specifically, OSCCR has utilized restorative practices to handle mask violations and underage drinking cases. Restorative practices are also available as a resource to victims of sexual and interpersonal misconduct (SIM), according to Wade.
Using restorative practices for SIM cases is termed “informal resolution” in the SIM protocol handbook and “is designed to redress the harm caused by the underlying conduct and prevent its recurrence in a manner that meets the needs of the Complainant and effected parties while still maintaining the safety of the overall campus community.”
In essence, the informal resolution allows students to address SIM in a way that makes the most sense to them, while simultaneously holding the offending party accountable for the harm they caused. It is a process that—like all restorative practices—centers on the needs of the people involved rather than centering punishment.
Wade said that very few students at LMU have used the informal resolution process for SIM cases, but that she wants students to know the informal resolution is available to them as a resource. Wade herself is currently in the process of working on a dissertation on using restorative justice practices to respond to sexual harm on college campuses.
OSCCR began using restorative justice because they felt that they needed another tool with which to “respond to conflict and harm on campus," as Wade said. Wade continued, saying that she soon realized they had a restorative justice "expert in our backyard," — Schoene Mahmood of CURes. Mahmood has an extensive background working in restorative justice, including as a facilitator for community conferences for more than 400 juvenile disciplinary cases. So, guided by Mahmood’s expertise, OSCCR officially implemented restorative practices in fall 2018. Since then, they have completed eight separate restorative conferences.
In addition to handling misconduct, CURes' Restorative Justice Project also offers training to schools, nonprofit organizations and corporations, as well as to on-campus groups such as resident advisors.
The trainings focus not just on restorative conferences, but also on community-building circles, which attempt to make sure that each member of the group feels seen, heard, understood, connected and respected. Other aspects of the trainings include social and emotional learning skills and restorative language integration. So far, the project has conducted 25 staff trainings and 12 student trainings and circle facilitation.
Participants in the program have included representatives from a number of campus organizations, such as Student Housing, Sorority and Fraternity leadership, The Learning Community, Campus Safety Services and LMU Parking and Transportation.
Both Wade and Mahmood will be presenting at the upcoming CSJ Symposium on Feb. 1-3, hosting a panel discussion entitled “Change in Action: Careers in Restorative Justice.” Wade is hoping to grow the program as a whole and especially to get more students, faculty and organizations involved as time goes on. “This is still something that we’re building,” she said, “so I’m trying not to limit what we could potentially use restorative practices for in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.