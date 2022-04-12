SAAM Slam provides open-mic platform for sexual assault awareness

On April 4, LMU CARES hosted the SAAM Slam, one of three collaborative and educational events honoring Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). SAAM Slam, a collaboration with Mane Entertainment, is an adaptation of Mane's open mic night events hosted in the Living Room. Students and faculty were welcomed to take to the stage to share poetry and writing in order to provide a safe space to share experiences and spread awareness.
The slam was hosted by LMU CARES ambassador Jordan Boaz, women's and gender studies major and senior contributor at the Loyolan and Luna Bertolini, a junior psychology major.
Cassandra Erickson, a freshman environmental science major and Mane Entertainment programing team staff member, was one of two speakers who shared at the event. Erickson performed two poems, but was not certain she was going to perform them until the event began. She admitted because of her life experience she wasn’t certain this was an event for her to perform. “I haven't necessarily had any experiences with sexual assault myself,” she explained. “I decided to stay back until I could really see how many open spots there were. That way I did [not] take away from somebody else who might want to share their story.”
The event was attended only by Mane Entertainment employees, LMU CARES, organizers and Loyolan representatives. Erickson felt compelled to speak because if she didn’t, the event would only have one other speaker: a fellow staff member at Mane Entertainment.
“I was thinking about performing but since we didn't get a super high number of people [in attendance], I didn't want this to not get the light that it deserves.”
Erickson read two poems she found on the website “Hello Poetry” that spoke to the messages and feelings she’s encountered and opted to share. “I didn't end up writing any. I was thinking about it beforehand, but I just didn't feel comfortable sharing my personal experiences. I chose two based on how they really spoke to me, the catcalling poem especially because it's something I've struggled with a lot.” The first poem she shared detailed experiences of catcalling, one she prefaced she has experienced throughout most of her life. The second she performed as an ally for victims and potential victims of sexual assault.
For Erickson, a majority of her family is female. She shared mid-performance that this never escapes her mind when confronted with painful statistics and stories she witnesses. “It's something that I'm very fearful of even today, that I may one day have to go through it. Even if I don't experience it myself, the likelihood that someone close to me will is very high,” she said. Rainn.org reports that 26.4% of undergraduate women and 6.8% of undergraduate men have experienced sexual assault, violence and rape through physical force, violence, or incapacitation. The study also found that 23.1% of transgender, genderqueer, gender-nonconforming students attending college have reported being sexually assaulted.
Erickson remained confident in the event’s mission, as she desires a change in conversation surrounding sexual assault awareness. “We always talk about ways that the victim can kind of prevent it from happening, but I feel like we don't touch on the ways that our society kind of perpetuates this,” she expressed. “It's not anyone's responsibility to make sure that they're not the ones being assaulted. It should be on us as a society to try to prevent this from happening.”
Check out the calendar curated by the Loyolan for more information on the rest of LMU CARES’ Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
