Schoene Mahmood envisions justice outside courtroom

Schoene Mahmood is the program director for the Center for Urban Resilience (CURe’s) Restorative Justice Project. Within 18 years of work, she has facilitated more than 700 restorative justice conferences and community circles in Maryland and California. Her individual cases have included juvenile expulsion, arrest, sexual harassment, K-12 behavioral disputes and court-diversion cases. Mahmood has dedicated seven years to her work on LMU’s campus, along with her external Los Angeles projects. Thirteen of these cases settled on-campus disputes, including noise violations, vandalism, interpersonal conflicts and theft.
Mahmood’s dedication to proactive justice first surfaced in a traditional office environment. “People would come to me and ask about meeting with others or talking about conflict and incidents of harm. My first instinct was to bring all the parties together to have a conversation around the incident or the tensions,” she recalled. “People were very reluctant to do so, and I didn't have the skill set to bring people together in that way.”
She later found the skill she was looking for in restorative justice. Mahmood received formal training at the Community Conferencing Center under Dr. Lauren Abramson of Johns Hopkins Medical Institute. Dr. Abramson and her Australian colleagues adapted this mythology from New Zealand’s Māori people court-diversion justice approach.
After learning from Dr. Abramson, Mahmood began working with her on cases. She recalled that exploring this methodology early on “was really exciting, because it felt very natural, and it made it possible for us to offer a structure for people to come together.”
Mahmood has found that the emphasis on face-to-face conversation allows people to truly “hold themselves accountable. [Restorative justice allows people] to identify how their actions affect one another, and then come up with ways to make things better, to repair the harm.”
The realization dawned on her that the fundamental elements of this practice closely align with her own values. Consequently, she’s found that this practice can be used in more spaces, and in fact restorative justice has been useful to inform her own problem solving.
“You know, it's such a relief to be able to use the questions that we ask when, say, a family member comes to me with a challenge, instead of offering unsolicited advice, which may feel like the thing to do in the moment,” she admitted. “I'm able to ask questions about what happens, how everyone has been affected by this, and then what they think should be done to make things better or to take the next step to resolve things.”
Throughout her practice, it has remained clear that including offenders and victims of all definitions in the conversation inspires a more engaging solution. “The response I get is that people feel heard and understood, and consequently they're more likely to move forward with the solution, because it's their idea versus me trying to impose my values onto them to figure it out.”
After conducting more than 400 community conferences in Maryland, Mahmood took her court diversion work to Los Angeles. “I learned that there wasn't court diversion work happening at that time,” she explained. “And so I had the good benefit of meeting [then LMU] professor Scott Wood,” said Mahmood.
Wood started the Center for Restorative Justice first at Loyola Law School. It would later arrive at LMU's Playa Vista campus in 2013. Mahmood first worked under the leadership of professor Dr. Eric Strauss, Ph.D. CURes executive director and professor of biology. and Wood. She formally joined the Restorative Justice project as a consultant in 2013, and in 2015 as program manager for the project.
Under the project, Mahmood has partnered directly alongside the Office of Student Affairs to implement campus-wide Restorative Practices. LMU CURes was recently awarded a grant to initiate the Southern California Restorative Justice Consortium. Guided by Mahmood, the consortium seeks to “educate future generations of RJ leaders for scholarship, practice, and implementation, and create a regional model that can be replicated nationwide.”
“She does a [community] session for us before every one of our staff meetings,” said Dr. Strauss. “She will ask some probing questions and things like that. And it's changed the way that we operate as a group.”
Strauss may come from a different focus of study than Mahmood, but he recognizes how heavy the nature of this field can be. "It's a humbling field, because you encounter people struggling through incredible challenges.”
In contrast to the nature of this methodology’s landscape, Dr. Strauss commends Mahmood’s resilience in the current culture. “We live in an environment now with TikTok and Instagram where people are just constantly promoting themselves, and it's become the norm, but Schoene is humble and dignified to a fault, you know,” explained Strauss. “She always over-delivers with respect to her professional capacity. The size of her heart is just amazing. She finds emotional empathy with almost everybody that she encounters.”
Mahmood firmly believes that court diversion is not just more productive, but more effective for those in need of conversation the most. She explained that “my cases consistently prove the importance of offering such a structure, because time and time again, I run into communities of people who have experienced some strife, and are unable to come up with ways to repair the harm in their own way.”
Despite facilitating over 700 restorative justice conferences, there are a few standout cases she carries with her. Mahmood has worked on cases in the entertainment industry, including aiding employees of a television show that dealt with sexual assault and misconduct.
The restorative justice effort has also worked with over 11 K-12 school districts under Dr. Strauss and Mahmood.
She also has not forgotten a case she conducted in Baltimore while assisting in juvenile court diversion. Three teenagers had stole and damaged a car, but two were legally minors, while the third was a 19-year-old. Due to the fact that the 19-year-old was a legal adult, a trial by jury was requested. The car owner was willing to proceed with the two minors in a restorative justice case, but Mahmood recalls that the car owner was still reluctant. The incident had impaired his life, but she affirmed the importance of the practice when she told him, “You know, this is an opportunity to have that conversation, to let them know how you're affected, and also, for all of you to collectively work out what you want to see happen to make things better.’”
Instead of meeting in court and placing the reins of punishment in the hands of a judge, she facilitated conversations where each side could truly hear each other. She recalled that the minors “were able to hear from the car owner, and learn that he was really scared. He feared he was being targeted.”
Mahmood affirmed that this exercise inspired conversations a legal case might not have fostered. After the car owner shared his perspective, Mahmood recalled that “the young people got to talk about how it was just a really convenient, easy car to break into. That's why they chose it, and they just needed to get across town. So it was nothing, they weren't targeting him.”
She found this to be transformative following the chaos of the incident, witnessing that “the young boys got to really reflect on how it was a mistake and they hadn't thought of all the different ways that they affected the whole group. And so they apologized.”
While the minors and car owner had bonded and grew in ways they may have never anticipated, the 19-year-old had pursued with requesting his trial be reviewed by judges and a jury. The judge found the case to be an absurd use of resources and dismissed it. “So the 19 year old, you know, what did he learn?” Mahmood explained, “instead of these two 16 year olds, they got a chance to have a face to face with everyone. They learned some valuable lessons.”
She reflected on the case with pride, knowing that after stealing and damaging a car the teenagers were truly able to make good with their mistake and find peace with the car owner. She shared that the car owner, "felt a sense of peace in a way that perhaps our current system could not allow for."
Mahmood affirmed that she sees the current legal system as deeply flawed, on grounds of how blame is placed without intervention between parties. “In our current system, it's typically an authority figure or the institution that determines what the punishment should be, instead engaging with the person who was harmed.”
Looking forward, Mahmood believes wider practice of this methodology could greatly benefit how people solve problems. “The place to start is for us to make a systemic change, we have to be able to sit together and share our stories, and also invite people to participate in the problem-solving process,” she said. “If we don't take the time to have that conversation, we're missing out on some really creative problem solving.”
