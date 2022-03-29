Sexual Assault Awareness Month calendar of events

LMU CARES has teamed up with a variety of campus organizations to raise awareness about sexual assault and to provide spaces for survivors to process and heal in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). See the events calendar here:

Denim Day T-Shirt Tabling at Wellness Wednesday

March 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Regents Grass

Purchase a Denim Day shirt to support the Santa Monica Rape Treatment Center.

SAAM Ribbon Making

April 1, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Malone 306

Co-hosted with Recovery@LMU.

SAAM Slam

April 4, 8-10 p.m., the Living Room

An open mic night for sexual assault awareness in collaboration with Mane Entertainment. Sign up to perform here.

Let's Talk: Effective Bystander Intervention w/ Briana Maturi

April 5, 6-7 p.m., The Hill

Let's Talk: Denim Deck w/ Veronica Manz & Adrienne Walker

April 7, 12-1 p.m., Malone 306

"On the Record" Film Screening

April 7, 7:30 p.m., Mayer Theater

Screening and community discussion of the film "On the Record".

Clothesline Project at LMU

April 18 - April 22 on Palm Walk. T-shirt making for the clothesline will take place on April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellness Wednesday

Let's Talk: Rights & Resources w/ Francesca Piumetti, Alicia Sissac & Sara Trivedi

April 19, 1- 2 p.m., Malone 112AB

Let's Talk: Denim Deck w/ Jamal Epperson & Adrienne Walker

April 19, 5 - 6 p.m., Malone 306

Let's Talk: Consent 101 w/ Marisa Faynsod, LCSW

April 19, 6 - 7 p.m., Malone 112AB and April 22, 12 - 1 p.m., Malone 112AB

Movies and Mocktails

April 25, 6 - 9 p.m., Malone 112AB

Screening and community debrief of "Promising Young Woman," co-hosted by LMU CARES and Recovery@LMU.

Let’s talk: Understanding Restorative Justice w/ Julia Wade

April 26, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., The Hill

Denim Day

April 27, all day.

Tags

Jordan is an LMU senior from Denver, Colorado.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.