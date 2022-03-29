Sexual Assault Awareness Month calendar of events

LMU CARES has teamed up with a variety of campus organizations to raise awareness about sexual assault and to provide spaces for survivors to process and heal in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). See the events calendar here:
Denim Day T-Shirt Tabling at Wellness Wednesday
March 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Regents Grass
Purchase a Denim Day shirt to support the Santa Monica Rape Treatment Center.
April 1, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Malone 306
Co-hosted with Recovery@LMU.
April 4, 8-10 p.m., the Living Room
An open mic night for sexual assault awareness in collaboration with Mane Entertainment. Sign up to perform here.
Let's Talk: Effective Bystander Intervention w/ Briana Maturi
April 5, 6-7 p.m., The Hill
Let's Talk: Denim Deck w/ Veronica Manz & Adrienne Walker
April 7, 12-1 p.m., Malone 306
"On the Record" Film Screening
April 7, 7:30 p.m., Mayer Theater
Screening and community discussion of the film "On the Record".
April 18 - April 22 on Palm Walk. T-shirt making for the clothesline will take place on April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wellness Wednesday
Let's Talk: Rights & Resources w/ Francesca Piumetti, Alicia Sissac & Sara Trivedi
April 19, 1- 2 p.m., Malone 112AB
Let's Talk: Denim Deck w/ Jamal Epperson & Adrienne Walker
April 19, 5 - 6 p.m., Malone 306
Let's Talk: Consent 101 w/ Marisa Faynsod, LCSW
April 19, 6 - 7 p.m., Malone 112AB and April 22, 12 - 1 p.m., Malone 112AB
April 25, 6 - 9 p.m., Malone 112AB
Screening and community debrief of "Promising Young Woman," co-hosted by LMU CARES and Recovery@LMU.
Let’s talk: Understanding Restorative Justice w/ Julia Wade
April 26, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., The Hill
April 27, all day.
