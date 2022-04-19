Student events shouldn’t lack student engagement

On Monday, March 21, I walked into a classroom at St. Robert’s Hall where I met three students from Resilience, an advocacy and support group for immigrant students and allies. They gave a presentation on supporting the Vision Act, which was a student-led event I had attended to write an article on, but no students showed up except for me.
During my college experience at LMU, I feel that most students don’t go to events on campus unless there’s a hype around them. It's probable that students would participate in events that fall on their doorstep or if they have a close friend or relative connecting them to the event. We spend more time on TikTok and binge-watching TV shows than paying attention to student-led events that impact our classmates and the world around us.
To keep it real, I probably wouldn’t go to a student-led event unless I’m supporting a friend or if it had any value or interest to me. But after going to a few different events for social justice stories, my perspective has shifted due to seeing a lack of student attendance at events that I think matter and give value to the future. I think students show up to events if it’s part of a larger movement. But once the movement dies down, some of those students’ interest wane and they find other ways to occupy their time.
At the end of Immigration Awareness week, I went to an event about BoundlessLMU, a student-run program founded by Resilience students. I was intrigued when I learned that immigrant students were the ones creating the funds to provide the stipends for other immigrant students who’ve obtained fellowships. They told me how they were aware of the hardships and discouragement that immigrant students face when looking for fellowships in their field of interest. I felt inspired learning that immigrant students managed to financially support the fellows of five immigrant students. BoundlessLMU members told me how they just wanted the student body to know about their program.
“But the fact that we were able to do all five and then even added an extra fellow for this semester - even if it means just reaching out to one person or the fact that you're here right now reporting on this event - that makes it worth it to me because that means it's going to be potentially up,” said Leonardo Dominguez Ortega, junior psychology and sociology double major and a member of BoundlessLMU and Resilience.
This isn't something that only I have witnessed. In fact, the lack of student engagement was observed in other stories covering student events - even sports games have experienced no student attendance.
When no one comes to events, or even when one person makes an appearance to perhaps write about it, these student organizers went full out on the things they believed in. I want to challenge students to make an appearance and show support for student-led events because it should feel rewarding. The fact that these students committed to their organized event is inspiring and they should be applauded for their dedication.
Through encountering the lack of on student involvement, I think back to the words of Cesar Chavez, “We cannot seek achievement for ourselves and forget about progress and prosperity for our community ... Our ambitions must be broad enough to include the aspirations and needs of others, for their sakes and for our own.”
This is the opinion of Courtney Hollins, a senior journalism major from Chino Hills, CA. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
