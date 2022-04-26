The echoes of an estimated 200 students chanting rhythmically filled University Hall as the LMU community stood outside of President Timothy Law Snyder's, Ph.D., office demanding an increase in wages on behalf of Facilities Management (FM).
At 1 p.m. on Monday, April 25, students, staff and faculty congregated outside of the Lair Marketplace, before marching across campus together to President Snyder’s office on the fourth floor of University Hall.
The demonstration followed the release of an anonymous statement from FM employees during Cesar Chavez Day celebrations last month.
“I don’t know what I’ve been told. Catholic justice should be bold. If in Jesus we do trust, labor justice is a must. Lies and tricks will not divide, Lions standing side by side,” they chanted.
Students and faculty held signs that read: “We are worth more. Just wages now,” and “Exigimos salarios justos.”
Nona Pittman, junior communication studies and African American studies double major, began the demonstration by reading quotes on labor justice from prominent Catholic figures.
Pittman cited the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops first: “Work should not leave people poor, but should provide wages sufficient to achieve a standard of living that is in keeping with human dignity.”
The demonstration gathered attention from students as the group maneuvered through Palm Walk, past the William H. Hannon Library and into University Hall. Some students observed, while others joined the march.
Albert McCoon, the crossing guard at Palm Walk, stood in solidarity with FM employees as he directed the group from one side of campus to the other. McCoon resonates with FM employees and the struggle to earn a just wage.
“If the University doesn’t pay [FM employees] more, they’re not going to pay me more either,” said McCoon.
FM employees watched from the sides, cheering, clapping and smiling. As the group passed Leavey Circle, one FM employee shouted, “I would walk with you, but I don’t want to get fired.”
As demonstrators arrived at University Hall, they caught the attention of unknowing students and professors in their classrooms. Members of the LMU community stood along the railings of all floors, observing the demonstrators.
Outside of President Snyder's office, demonstrators continued their chants.
Pittman and Nehemiah Clayton, freshman political science major, corralled the crowd and read the anonymous statement from FM employees released last month. They quickly jumped back into rallying cheers.
“What’s a just wage?” Clayton shouted.
“$21 an hour,” the other students responded loudly in unison.
One LMU student called President Snyder’s office while students chanted outside.
“President Snyder? We have a message for you,” he said moments before holding his phone toward student speakers.
“We go to a school that prides itself on the promotion of justice and equity. We are advocating for fair, just, livable wages for these workers. And we’re not going to stop fighting until they get those just wages,” said Pittman.
Continuing to act as a liaison between FM employees and the University, Professor of Theological Studies Anna Harrison helped facilitate the demonstration.
“It is disappointing that no representative of the President’s Office addressed the students, numbering what seems to have been something like 200, as they demonstrated their commitment to LMU’s mission,” said Harrison.
A form was created for members of the LMU community to fill out and email to President Snyder in support of FM workers' request for fair wages. The pre-written letter can be found here.
Additional reporting by Sarah Hutter, asst. news editor, and Chris Benis, editor-in-chief.
