Students reflect on Black History Month

Do you know what month it is? It’s not just February, but Black History Month. In celebration of Black History Month, eight students shared why they feel Black history is important and who in Black history has left an impression on them.
Brandon Bazile, freshman computer science major
I feel like Black History is often underappreciated or like not in the spotlight. It’s not the normal history, I guess, and Black history needs to be put up for people to see.
When I was younger, my mom really taught me about George Washington Carver. He was a scientist, and I think he was raised as a slave and his story was really meaningful to me. And as a STEM major, his story keeps me going because of his hardships and stuff.
Jude Jones, freshman liberal arts undeclared major
There’s not a lot of culture that gets appreciated as far as Black history. It’s good that we make a month to remember everything that happened in our past and as far as our culture because, you know, everything America celebrates would not necessarily put Black culture so clearly.
I admire Jackie Robinson because, specifically, I’m in sports, and so having someone who could have that mark on history in their sport, it kind of inspires me to leave my mark on my own sport as far as being a Black athlete. I think just him being the first Black baseball player to make an impact on baseball and actually be a good baseball player kinda shows that us Black athletes ... we could still make the kind of impact we want to despite our skin color.
Maxwell Leonardo, freshman political science major
Black history is important because it’s a group of people whose culture was ripped from them. I think that it’s important to have an entire month to allow us to relearn the entire culture and especially Black people.
I like Jordan Peele’s movies a lot. I think he really set the standard for having made movies that have to do with society and all that, and I like his movie “Get Out.” It left an impression because I think when we see certain things that allow us different perspectives, it can help with our ability to understand other people.
Anaya Mosby, freshman psychology and marketing double major
In school and in history, we’re not really taught Black history. We’re seeing history from the white, male lens, and so I think it’s important to have a month to focus on the race that has helped build this country and the people in history and [Black History Month] is just a way of acknowledging that.
I admire Misty Copeland. I dance and she’s a dancer and she’s made a big stride in dance, especially ballet dance for Black women. I think that’s just like kind of seeing that you can do that too and that’s just very inspirational to me.
Havis Armstrong-Harris, freshman entrepreneurship major
Black people in general have had such a big contribution to this country and I think that it’s important that it’s recognized.
My dad at an early age put me on Malcolm X’s autobiography so I just read that as a kid and that really inspired me.
Andrew Washington, sophomore film, TV and media studies major
There’s an element of Black history that is American history but also every other moment of the year is not focused on us. It’s nice to have a time where we kind of respect our history and the path that we had to go through.
When I think about, at least in recent memory, or like in major cultural moments, the one that was impactful to me was Beyoncé and her Coachella performance. I think the main thing that left an impression on me was just the richness with which she approached expressing her appreciation for the Black college experience and just like Blackness and perseverance.
Isabella Wallace, freshman psychology major
I think that Black people in this country went through a lot, so I think it’s important to remember what they went through.
Rosa Parks wanted to make change so she decided to put herself through the change and sit somewhere different on the bus to show that they can do that ... It shows that you can do anything, even if you don’t think you can start something, you can because she started that movement, and a lot of stuff happened because of it.
Lindsey Groom, freshman journalism major
[Black History Month] is just like a time to celebrate all the unappreciated accomplishments that Black people have done since like 1619. And it’s just a time of Black excellence and it’s just a time to be proud of being Black.
Stacey Abrams was responsible for Georgia becoming blue for the 2020 election. She convinced Black people and people of color to vote in Atlanta because that’s a predominately Black city ... and that was very hard for her to do. It makes me want to be a better version of my Black self. It makes me want to advocate more for the education or certain aspects that could be helpful if it had a Black aspect to it, or teach about Black history that could enhance certain fields in the world.
Each of these students collectively acknowledged the fact that it’s important to understand and appreciate Black history during this month. Some of these students and those who concur feel that this month is such a short time to honor Black history. Nevertheless, they find ways to continue the celebration throughout the year.
