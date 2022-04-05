Students share the reality of being visibly transgender

Sunday, March 31, marked the second national celebration of Transgender Visibility Day. The recognition came in the face of record amounts of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Three students reflect on what it means to be visibly transgender today. Several transgender students who were contacted expressed concern for their safety under the current political climate.
Erik VonSosen, junior communications studies major and Bluff editor at the Loyolan, identifies as transgender
I choose to be visibly trans because, I don't like having to come out, like, I'm tired of having to do it. I just want it to be one and done; it's just easier, but everyone is so different.
I grew up Mormon. I feel like being visibly trans is just really important for other trans people who aren't out yet. Having role models and being able to see visible trans people really helped me in my transition.
It's hard to be trans. Having to disclose to so many people can be such a vulnerable thing, and so, I can understand why it's hard for people because being trans is hard. Being on campus, I still get anxious going to the bathroom or, sometimes, I feel like I'm constantly being stared out at.
It’s important not to view trans people as a monolith. All trans people are different. We don't always need to be compared to other trans people. The concept of passing is this ideal that is never going to be attainable. This standard built by cisgender people is such a pervasive force towards trans women and all trans people trying to fit into, like, a cis-binary world that doesn't fit us to start with.
March Booker, senior animation and computer science double major, identifies as transgender
I'm usually happy that people don't just assume she[/her pronouns] for me. So, I kind of take what I can get because that hasn't always been the case. Even here in California. Things are getting better, but it's okay. I try to just adapt.
With COVID-19, I can kind of toggle on and off being visibly trans with my mask because I have full facial hair and people can't see it until I take my mask off. It gets a lot of reactions. I don't plan on wearing my mask for the rest of my life. Even after top surgery, when I'm not wearing a mask, I get more awkwardness. Then when I am, I get misgendered pretty consistently.
I guess I'm still using it as a way to kind of just get through the day without having to worry about being looked at.
When I’ve been in a class and the first day everyone said what their pronouns are, that class was infinitely easier. It doesn't need to be like a big stepping around and accommodating people sort of thing.
I have to memorize the location of every [gender neutral] bathroom on campus. I know that's just a room, but it's just something I need. To worry about, like thinking about, okay, like, 'can I make it to the bathroom and back in time?' I have to plan my day or if I can make it to the bathroom.
Tahjique Connor, freshman entrepreneurship major, identifies as gender non-confirming
I know that, sometimes, I do pass as a cisgender woman, so it's even more frightening that people would see me that way when I'm not. Expecting that people have the potential to misgender me, it's frightening.
I'm constantly thinking that 'oh my god, like what do they think about me?'
Presenting yourself as a trans person on campus and in L.A. in general is very important, because there's not many people like us.
You never know what to expect — whether that's a person who is totally ignorant of your identity, whether that's a person who would see you and be like, 'Oh, you're a clown, or you're mentally ill,' you know?
I can't wait to get to the point where I don't care here if people judge me. I'm not just gonna let that stop me from being me.
