Students should practice responsible tourism on spring break

Spring break is best characterized by the feeling of no classes, the warmth of the sun on your skin, beaches and flights to beautiful places we often only see in pictures. For college students, spring break is a preview of summer where the stress of work and school is suspended in a beautiful dream-like fantasy.
This past week, it’s likely that LMU students spent their days laid out on the beaches of Hawaii, Mexico or Puerto Rico.
While spring break is a week-long glimpse into paradise for students, have they taken the time to analyze the impact of their travel?
Have LMU students thought about the environmental impact of their personal behavior after taking a photo of the bright blue water at sunset for their next Instagram story? Have students considered the consequences of stepping on protected land to get the perfect angle? Students may have permanently preserved the beauty of spring break on their iPhones, but what did they do to preserve these natural environments in real life?
When partying on the beach, are you leaving behind empty cans, trash or plastic bottles? Are you applying sunscreen in areas where there’s coral, harming endangered reefs?
Be conscientious of the land you are on, the people who are serving you and the culture you are interacting with. Treat people, property, culture and the land with respect.
Many tropical destinations are especially vulnerable due to climate change and human behavior. In places like Mexico, where Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Cancún are popular coastal destinations, travelers should be environmentally conscious of the land they are enjoying.
Mexico is home to over 30 UNESCO protected World Heritage Sites alone. This includes the northwestern coast of the Gulf of California in Mexico, which is considered high risk.
In addition to environmental preservation, protection of natural sites are significant in terms of cultural preservation of Indigenous communities.
The Seri peoples are an Indigenous community living along the northwest coast of Mexico, whose land includes the protected island Tahéjöc, known as Isla Tiburón in Spanish. The Seri people refer to the land as their body, equating the sea to their blood, the mountains as their bones and the soil as their skin.
While much of this coastal area is uninhabited, tourism and development along unprotected coastlines compromise the safety of such protected sites. Careless behavior contributes not only to environmental destruction, but to cultural destruction.
Other tropical destinations include the Hawaiian Islands, which saw the arrival of nearly 30,000 tourists on March 4 alone, according to state travel data. As in Mexico, visitors to places like Hawaii should remain cognizant of the fact that they are on Indigenous land.
In an article from this past summer, locals reported restrictions on their water supply in favor of supporting the needs of overtourism. This is a reflection of the ongoing relationship between visitors and local residents, who are often treated as second-class.
With this in mind, travelers must weigh the moral and ethical implications of their spring break plans.
The president of the Hawaii Tourism Authority stated in a recent press release that, “The recovery of Hawaii’s travel market and economy will be a gradual process, and HTA will continue to work diligently to educate visitors about the responsibility that they share with our residents to malama (care for) our home.”
Visitors should enjoy their time spent on spring break vacations, but take the time to understand the history of the space they are in and the Indigenous people of the land. Appreciation for local people and culture can be shown by engaging with the community.
A simple way to do so is by supporting local businesses. Rather than buying souvenirs from the lobby of a chain hotel, contribute to the local economy by purchasing items from locally owned businesses.
While there is nothing inherently wrong with enjoying a well-deserved break from the stress of school, students should reflect on the privilege they have in their ability to take luxurious vacations. Spring break shouldn’t be seen as a moral holiday; while a poor decision may live on in an embarrassing Snapchat memory, harm done to locals has a longer lasting impact.
Spring break came and went this semester, but students should continue to practice ethical tourism for future vacations. This might be your vacation, but it is someone else’s home.
This is the opinion of Blake Marquez, a senior communication studies major from San Pedro, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to@LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
