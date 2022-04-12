This week's not-to-miss social justice events, April 13 to 19

Due to Easter break, LMU is only hosting two social justice events for students during the upcoming week. However, faculty and staff can attend the bi-weekly anti-racism meeting hosted by the Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere (AWARE LMU) on April 14 from 12 - 1 p.m. by emailing awarelmu@lmu.edu.
Diversities, Advocacy & Storytelling: The Evolving Faces, Voices & Responsibilities of PR, Creative and Marketing Industry Professionals
April 18, 3- 5 p.m., Life Sciences Auditorium 120
This event is hosted by the communications studies department and aims to address the responsibilities that employees in the media industry face with regard to “diversity, equality, inclusion, access and advocacy,” according to the event page. Creative executives from the Santa Monica advertising agency RPA Advertising will be the panelists for the discussion. Anyone at LMU can attend, but the event is specifically designed for students who are interested in finding a career in media. Following the panel discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session. The event itself will also be turned into an episode for the podcast “Clear the Air with RPA.”
April 18, 8-10:15 p.m., St. Robert’s Auditorium
This event is hosted by the fraternity Sigma Chi as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It provides a space for people to speak about sexual misconduct and to listen to those who share. The event includes a candlelight vigil in support of survivors. Sigma Chi has hosted previous Take Back the Night events to support the Santa Monica Rape Treatment Center (RTC). They are currently fundraising for RTC as well as the Huntsman Cancer Foundation and the Herbert Darling Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship fund primarily used for Sigma Chi members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.