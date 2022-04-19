This week’s not-to-miss social justice events, April 20 to 26

Author Chat: Let’s Talk Abolition
April 21, 7:30 p.m., The Salt Eaters Bookshop
The Salt Eaters Bookshop is an independent bookstore located in Inglewood that prioritizes “books, comics and zines by and about Black women, girls, femmes, and gender expansive people.” This week, The Salt Eaters Bookshop will be hosting lawyer, organizer and author Derecka Purnell to speak as part of the store’s Author Chat series. The event will include a discussion about Purnell’s 2021 book “Becoming Abolitionists: Police, Protests, and the Pursuit of Freedom” and include critical evaluations of the criminal justice system, police brutality and police abolition. The event is free to the public and people can register to attend on the shop’s Eventbrite page. Those who cannot attend can still purchase Purnell’s book or support The Salt Eaters Bookshop online.
April 22, 11:30 a.m - 3:30 p.m., O’Malley Grass Lawn
In celebration of its 5th anniversary, LMU’s student organization Empower HER is hosting a fair and market this Friday featuring all women and nonbinary vendors of color. Empower HER is an organization that aims to raise awareness surrounding period poverty, defined as the “lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities, and, or, waste management,” according to Global Citizen. The group also provides “health education and resources to properly manage menstruation,” as written on their LEO page. The event will include free pizza and boba, music and vendors. Various items will be for sale, including clothes and art. All are welcome to attend the event. The group can be reached at empowerher17@gmail.com. Donations to the organization can be made here.
Let’s Talk: Understanding Restorative Justice w/ Julia Wade
April 26, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Located on the fourth floor of Malone Student Center
LMU CARES is hosting a number of events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), including their Let’s Talk series. Each event in the Let’s Talk series features different experts from across campus who host conversations surrounding topics related to SAAM. For this particular event, LMU’s Associate Director for Restorative Practices Julia Wade will lead a discussion surrounding restorative justice and how it relates to sexual assault on college campuses. Students can attend this event to learn what restorative justice is and how it applies to students at LMU, especially those who do not wish to use the criminal justice system to respond to instances of sexual harm. Resources for students impacted by sexual or interpersonal misconduct can be found here.
