The Politics of Sex and Sexuality: A Women’s and Gender Studies Lecture Series April 27, 4-6 p.m, University Hall 3999
The women’s and gender studies department’s semester-long lecture series continues this week with a talk called "What’s Wrong with Sex in Public." Yale professor Joseph Fischel will give the presentation, exploring which will explore the politics and legal frameworks behind having public sex. Fischel is a theorist of social and sexual justice, and his scholarly work “engages with political theory, feminist legal theory and queer studies.” The talk follows the series’ previous event on pornography and the feminist sex wars, which featured feminist scholar and author of the book “Why We Lost the Sex Wars,” Lorna Bracewell.
Justice on Tap: Senior Night with Dr. Nate Sessoms
April 28, 7-8 p.m., The Living Room
Justice on Tap is a monthly speaker series put on by the Center for Service and Action (CSA). For each event, CSA invites a different speaker to talk about a variety of social justice topics. The speakers often discuss their own work and projects, as CSA’s goal for Justice on Tap is to “uplift important justice work going on at LMU and beyond.” This week is the final event in the series for the 2021-2022 school year. It will feature Nate Sessoms, the former director of LMU’s Office of Black Student Services and current CEO of the diversity and educational equity consulting firm Success Beyond Measure.
April 28, 7-8:30 p.m., University Hall 1000
]LMU’s Jewish Studies Program will host an event and performance for Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom Hashoah. In years past, the themes for this event have included “A Golem for Berlin” and “The Right to Human Dignity.” This year, the theme is “Mute Memorials,” a topic led by Jacqueline Osherow, professional poet and English professor at the University of Utah will explain in more depth. A graduate cantorial student from the Academy for Jewish Religion California will give a live musical performance following Osherow’s lecture. Refreshments will be provided.
