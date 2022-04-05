This week's not-to-miss social justice events, April 6 - 12

Justice and Spirituality on Screen: “Real Women Have Curves”
April 6, 3 - 5:30 p.m. and April 8, 12:30 p.m., LMU Playa Vista Campus or Virtual
LMU’s Center for Religion and Spirituality, the William H. Hannon Library, and the School of Film and Television are hosting another film screening, panel discussion and Q&A as part of their ongoing series. This week, they will screen and discuss the 2002 film “Real Women Have Curves.” The movie follows an 18 year old woman in East Los Angeles while she struggles to fulfill her own dreams amid family pressure to marry, have children and work in the family business.
Navigating Reproductive Justice in the Climate Crisis
April 6, 2:30 p.m., Virtual
The Bellarmine Forum continues this week with a visit from UC Riverside associate professor Jade Sasser, Ph.D. Sasser authored the book “On Infertile Ground” and focuses her research on gender, climate justice and the politics of reproduction. The talk will cover the relationship between reproductive justice and the climate crisis, paying particular attention to the ways in which poor women of color have often been scapegoated as fueling the climate crisis. Population control, fertility, economics and politics will all come into question in this event.
Multisolving: Improving Health, Equity, and Biodiversity While Protecting the Climate
April 11, 2:30 p.m., Virtual
Elizabeth Sawin, Director and founder of the Multisolving Institute, will be speaking on campus this week about the world’s many converging crises, including “structural inequity, the pandemic, climate change, and biodiversity loss.” Sawin presents a promising solution: multisolving. According to the Institute’s webpage, multisolving is “when one investment of time or money solves many problems at once,” such as when “walkable cities help reduce emissions from transportation, provide equitable access to mobility, create healthier citizens, and help local businesses thrive.” Sawin’s talk will focus on current examples of multisolving globally.
