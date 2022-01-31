This year’s annual CSJ Center Symposium, hosted by the CSJ Center for Reconciliation and Justice, is filled with important events on topics ranging from immigration to accessibility to restorative justice to policy and politics.
The symposium is three days that are fully packed with film screenings, panel discussions and lectures. Scholars and professionals from several different LMU departments, as well as organizations across California, have been invited to speak. A few of the symposium’s 10 events are detailed below.
Compassion Knows No Borders
Feb. 1, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Virtual
How has U.S. border policy shifted between the Trump and Biden administrations? How have federal courts influenced border laws? What protections are in place for immigrants? How can we understand the situation at the U.S./Mexico border “from a humanitarian, legal and Christian perspective”? This event explores these questions with five different experts, some with personal stakes in the immigration experience. The speakers include Gustavo Sermeño, a U.S. asylum seeker, and Suzanne Jabro, founder of Border Compassion.
Refusing Death: How Asian and Latina Immigrant Women Fight Environmental Racism in L.A.
Feb. 2, 2:30 p.m. - 3:50 p.m., Virtual
Sociology professor Nadia Kim, Ph.D. will be speaking on environmental activism in Los Angeles. “My book 'Refusing Death' focuses on the Asian/Pacific Islander and Latina immigrant woman (the latter of which are largely undocumented) in the hyper-polluted parts of Los Angeles who are fighting environmental racism and classism, to help all of us breathe easier,” Kim said. “There's no way to fully grasp racism or class inequality if we don't know and act upon environmental and climate injustices.” Kim’s event will explore the patterns that cause immigrants of color to experience “alarming rates” of asthma, cancer and COVID-19, and will advocate for “a politics that centers an ethics of care for each other's physical and emotional needs,” according to the symposium website.
Accessibility and Inclusivity on University Campuses: Academic Libraries’ Role in Serving People with Disabilities
Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Virtual
“Everybody has a duty to make their content accessible, but no one is taught how to,” said Darlene Aguilar, the instructional design librarian at LMU. Aguilar will be one of four LMU panelists at this event, joined by gender studies assistant professor Amanda Apgar, SFTV professor Susan Scheibler and serials and electronic resources librarian Marie R. Kennedy. Aguilar has been “a major advocate” for increasing physical and digital accessibility at William H. Hannon Library and expressed being “most excited to share all the work the library has done to increase our accessibility,” adding that “people with disabilities are often looked over more than any minority group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.