This week’s not-to-miss social justice events, Feb. 16-22

Conversation with LGBTQ+ Leaders: Asm. Evan Low, member of the California State Assembly
Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Virtual
Evan Low currently represents Silicon Valley as a member of the California State Assembly. In the years prior, Low was elected to be mayor of Campbell, California, becoming both the youngest openly LGBTQ+ and the youngest Asian American mayor in the U.S. The Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts, alongside the political science department, will host Low for the conversation this week.
Poetry and Pose: A Black Queer Art Showcase
Feb. 18, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Living Room
LGBT Student Services is putting on a Black queer art night in honor of Black History Month.
Feb. 21, 2:30 p.m., Virtual
This speaker/seminar event will feature anthropology scholar Justin Hosbey and African and African American Studies scholar J.T. Roane. It is co-hosted by the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts, environmental and urban studies and the African American studies department. "Mapping Black Ecologies" is an essay that Hosbey and Roane worked on together. It refers to the idea that “Black communities in the U.S. South and in the wider African Diaspora are most susceptible to the effects of climate change,” and that these communities hold valuable knowledge that can aid in the fight against climate change and climate injustice.
Feb. 22, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Black Student Space
The African Student Association (ASA) and the Office of Black Student Services are hosting a “celebratory” and “informational" event on “Kwame Nkrumah, who helped liberalize the Gold Coast from colonial rule,” according to the event page. Participants will learn about liberation and how teachings from Kwame Nkrumah are applicable in their current lives. ASA will provide food for the attendees, as well as a raffle for a prize.
