This week’s not-to-miss social justice events, Feb. 9 - 15

Peter Staley, ACT UP and a life in activism
Feb. 9, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m., Virtual
During the AIDS crisis in the 1990s, activists from the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) fought for years to get the U.S. government to finally take the AIDS epidemic seriously. ACT UP’s work “ultimately saved millions of lives,” according to the event page. Peter Staley, who organized multiple successful protests while in ACT UP, will be speaking about his memoir “Never Silent: ACT UP and My Life in Activism.” The event is hosted by the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts and the Global Policy Institute.
Examining the Role of Racist and Sexist Stereotypes in Survey Research
Feb. 11, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Virtual
This is the fourth event in the Institute for Research Design in Librarianship (IRDL)’s speaker series. The series attempts to highlight scholars who “challenge traditional ways of conducting research … with the intention of inspiring research explicitly rooted in social justice.” University of Michigan professor Sara McClelland, a feminist psychologist with specialties in stigma, discrimination, reproductive justice and critical sexuality studies, will be speaking at the event.
Feb. 15, 3:15 - 4 p.m., Burns Rec Center Studio 1
Every Tuesday starting this week, the FitWell Center will be hosting a workout class “designed for, but not limited to, those who identify as female, nonbinary or as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.” Each G.I.G. class will be different, including classes such as yoga, F45, cycle bootcamp and full body sculpt — the same types of classes as those regularly taught at FitWell.
