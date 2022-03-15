This week's not-to-miss social justice events, March 16 - 22

History in the Headlines: Violence, Social Media, and the Free Press
March 17, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., University Hall 3500
The history department has its next History in the Headlines event this week and will be collaborating with the journalism and political science departments. Journalism professor Kate Pickert and political science and international relations professor Chaya Crowder will participate in a roundtable discussion with history professors Margarita Ochoa, Amy Woodson-Boulton and Nigel Raab, followed by a Q&A session. The event will center on the themes of freedom of press, violence and social media, taking both a historical and a present-day perspective.
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: Understanding Putin’s Catastrophic War of Choice
March 18, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mayer Theater or Virtual
While physically over 6,000 miles away, the war in Ukraine is making an impact on us in Los Angeles. From rising gas prices to fear for friends and family abroad, the war feels all too close. In response, the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts and six other departments are co-hosting an emergency discussion for the LMU community. The goal is to better understand the conflict and to “find meaningful ways to support those affected by the war.” Experts on the conflict will be present, including former ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer and people who are working on-the-ground in Ukraine right now.
Stop Saving the Planet!—or, How to Finally Do Something about Climate Change
March 21, 2:30 p.m., Virtual
Join environmentalist writer and artist Jenny Price to gain a new perspective on climate change. Price’s event will explain that, even though recycling, carbon offsets and using less gasoline “aren’t working” to stop climate change, many Americans do them anyway. Price will offer a new approach that, according to the event page, "is hugely more effective and equitable, and asks you to think entirely anew about environment and economy.”
Albertine Cinémathèque Festival
March 22, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Virtual
Registration required
The 2022 Albertine Cinémathèque Film Festival is put on by LMU’s department of modern languages and literatures. The third film screening of this event series is a documentary entitled “Petite Fille” by French filmmaker Sébastien Lifshitz. It tells the story of seven-year-old Sasha, Sasha’s family and their journey together toward understanding Sasha’s gender identity. A discussion with LMU modern languages and literature professor Véronique Flambard-Weisbart and biology professor Martina Giselle Ramirez.
