This week’s not-to-miss social justice events, March 30 - April 5

Bodily Flows: Climate Change and Migration
March 30, 2:30 p.m., University Hall 1000 or Virtual
The 2021-2022 Bellarmine Forum—themed Climate Change, Justice and Health—is hosting an event this week centered around historic inequities and how they affect climate change and migration. Associate English professor Stuart Ching, English and Chicana/o and Latina/o studies professor Rubén Martínez and nature writer Gary Nabhan will be panelists for the event. These three creative scholars come to the topic of climate change and migration from unique perspectives, including music, journalism, ethnobiology and agrarianism. According to the event page, “the traumas and inequities of the past compound the environmental consequences of global warming.” The event will explore this theme alongside critiques of colonialism and will focus largely on Indigenous groups and sacred activism.
April 2, 7-9 p.m., University Hall East Atrium
LMU’s African Student Association (ASA) aims to combat the “misrepresentations of Africans” and celebrate the diverse range of African cultures among African students on campus. For the second time in the group’s history, ASA will be hosting an African culture show. This year’s show is entitled “Another Story.” The two-hour event will include numerous performance elements, such as a “fashion show, skits, art displays, an African talent show, performances from ASA's dance team, and many more,” according to the LEO event page. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for faculty and family. Foods from across the African continent will be provided.
Pim Taloah Momah (We’re Still Singing): Transcending Historical Trauma in American Indian Communities
April 4, 2-4 p.m., Hannon Library 322 (VDA Suite)
Public health initiatives have not benefited everyone, and the speakers at this event will explore one major area of oversight: Indigenous women. Scholars Karina L. Walters and Katherine Hall will unpack recent health interventions and their relation to American Indian and Alaskan Native women. The event will explore patterns of settler colonialism and call for “culturally derived health promotion interventions rooted in Indigenist thoughtways” to promote Indigenous community well-being. The lecture portion of the event will begin at 3 p.m., following a 2 p.m. reception.
