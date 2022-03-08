This week’s not-to-miss social justice events, March 9 - 15

Justice and Spirituality on Screen: “Thousand Pieces of Gold”
March 9, 3 p.m. and March 11, 12:30 p.m., 12105 W. Waterfront Drive, Suite 200 (Playa Vista Campus), or Virtual
Free shuttles to event from main campus
Join the CSJ Center for Reconciliation and Justice for a screening and discussion of the 1991 novel-turned-film “Thousand Pieces of Gold.” The film is a romance set in China in the 1880s in which a woman, “rather than becoming a bride…forges a path for her own freedom.” Justice and Spirituality on Screen is an ongoing series that “engages questions of faith and culture through the lens of modern cinema.”
80 Years Later: Remembering the Japanese American Incarceration
March 9, 4:30 - 6 p.m., William H. Hannon Library Suite 322
In honor of adding the Ichikawa Family Papers to their special collections, William H. Hannon Library is hosting a special day of remembrance for Japanese Americans. The Papers are a collection of items that detail the lives of the Ichikawa family, a Japanese American family who was forced into American concentration camps by the U.S. government during World War II under Executive Order 9066. They include items such as scrapbooks, photographs, school and work papers, artifacts, prints and art. English professor Julia Lee and theology professor Eric Haruki Swanson will speak to the ways in which their students have utilized the Ichikawa Family Papers and other special collections materials. Asian Pacific American studies professor Curtiss Takada Rooks, Ph.D will tie together this history with social movements of today, focusing particularly on incarceration, anti-racism, reparations and DEI.
Faculty Pub(lication) Night: Ace Vo
March 15, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Virtual
RSVP requested
Business analytics meets social justice in LMU’s sixth Pub Night of the school year. College of Business Administration professor Ace Vo will be discussing his 2020 publication entitled “Identifying socially vulnerable regions with persistent low accessibility to emergency care through a spatial decision framework.” The research focuses on emergency healthcare response times within the Los Angeles area and the fact that “during an emergency, areas with high social vulnerability suffer the most.” Vo hopes that the research “will aid in prevention and response efforts when hazardous events strike,” and will share more with the community during Pub Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.