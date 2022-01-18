This week's not-to-miss social justice events: Jan. 19-25

The Struggle for Climate Justice and Environmental Health
Jan. 19, 2:30 p.m., Virtual
The Bellarmine Forum’s interdisciplinary, year-long series, entitled "Climate Change, Justice and Health," is picking back up for the spring semester. This event will focus on a newly researched area of justice: the relationship between the environmental crisis and carceral spaces such as jails and prisons. David Pellow, professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara and director of the Global Environmental Justice Project (GEJP), will be presenting at the event. As the GEJP puts it, “environmental justice is the integration of social justice and human rights with efforts to secure ecological sustainability.” Pellow is an environmental sociologist and has written more than 10 books on the topic.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Celebration
Jan. 20,1:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Virtual
Every year, a wide array of campus organizations band together to host this event, including the Office of Black Student Services, Ethnic and Intercultural Services, The Learning Community and Campus Ministry. Last year, it featured guest speaker Melina Abdullah, Ph.D., who co-founded the L.A. chapter of Black Lives Matter. In 2019, civil rights activist Rev. James M. Lawson Jr. — the man who organized the famous Nashville lunch counter sit-in — took the stage. This year, the speaker is equally as exciting: Susan Burton. In 2000, after having been released from prison, Burton started the nonprofit "A New Way of Life" to assist formerly incarcerated women with housing, food, legal aid and job skills. A New Way of Life has helped over 600 people and is active today in Los Angeles.
Latinx Languages and Identities Beyond Borders
Jan. 24, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Virtual
After a successful start to the Institute for Research Design in Librarianship Scholars Speaker Series with Emily Ford and Jennifer Esposito, speaker Jonathan Rosa will be kicking off the third session with a talk on Latinx languages and identities. Stanford professor, linguist and President of the Association of Latina/o and Latinx Anthropologists of the American Anthropological Association, Rosa has extensive experience to be able to provide a valuable perspective to the speaker series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.