This week's not-to-miss social justice events: Jan. 25 - Feb. 1

Dismantling Anti-Asian Racism with Solidarity
Jan. 27, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m., Virtual
This event is a way for attendees to learn "best practices for showing solidarity in the fight for racial justice," according to its Leo page. Connie Chung Joe, who is the CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, will be presenting at the event, and Chair of the Department of Asian American Studies Dr. Edward Park, will moderate.
Off the Bluff: Visit the art exhibit "Weaving Unity"
Jan. 25 - Feb. 5, Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., 18th St. Arts Center in Santa Monica
This art exhibit is about to close its doors, leaving LMU students until Feb. 5 to check it out. The exhibit features six separate artists who all use their art to showcase different Indigenous themes. According to their website, Weaving Unity seeks to “draw connections between Indigenous knowledge and contemporary Western cultures in which the wisdom of historically marginalized voices have the potential to lead humanity forwards.” Using contemporary art from around the world, the exhibit “highlights the knowledge of our human and non-human ancestors.” Visitors to Weaving Unity will not only see paintings and drawings but also elements of performance, dance, film, biography and fabric art. Admission is free.
2022 CSJ Center Symposium: Day One
Feb. 1, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virtual
The CSJ Center for Reconciliation and Justice (CSJ) will be kicking off their long-anticipated three-day justice symposium at the end of this week. The event’s first day will be separated into four different segments with distinct topics, all revolving around the symposium’s 2022 theme: "Faces of Justice: Transforming Thought, Transforming Action." Join for any segment or all of day one and explore topics such as border policies and trauma healing after incarceration. Each event has its own unique structure, ranging from theater performances to documentary screenings to panel discussions. Fifteen different speakers and organizers from numerous backgrounds and organizations will be present at the event.
