Transgender Visibility Day: what Biden’s efforts reveal about agency

To say it’s difficult to be visibly transgender today is a gross understatement.
375 transgender people were murdered in 2021, which marked the deadliest year on record. In the face of rising hate crimes, raging transphobia and record amounts of insurmountable anti-trans legislation, the message has become alarmingly clear.
It is more than dangerous to visibly be ourselves undeniably lethal. Celebrating and daring to confront the world with our own happiness is putting us at risk.
But hey, at least we have a holiday.
Last year, President Joe Biden was the first U.S. president to formally acknowledge Transgender Day of Visibility. TDOV first began in 2009, despite the White House being twelve years late, his promise to transgender people didn’t stop there. Biden made history when he appointed Dr. Rachel Levine as his U.S. assistant secretary for health, making her the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate.
As he dared to utter the word transgender on a national stage, I couldn’t help but think about who said it first. In a historic moment, former President Barack Obama was the first to utter the words “transgender,” “lesbian” and “bisexual” in his 2015 State of the Union address.
At first thought, I wondered, why didn’t Obama do more? Then, I remembered that agency thrives on privilege. It’s not only illogical to hold Obama responsible for transforming the lives of every walking marginalized individual in this country, but entirely ignorant.
Obama, a Black man facing incessant backlash over the validity of his birth certificate, the color of his suit and overwhelming racism directed at his wife and family should never be held to the same measure of any other president. No white president has ever gone through the same struggle or scrutiny dependent upon Obama’s lack of white privilege. Certainly he’s an educated, cisgender and light-skinned Black man, thus possessing more privilege than the leading majority of Black, migrant, transgender women murdered each year.
This isn’t in an attempt to discount or degrade anyone’s experience by measure of their privileges, but to enact a conversation so these factors don’t go unconsidered.
I can't even imagine the rhetoric that would be forced upon a transgender leader who prioritized the protection and human rights of their community. I can see it now, they'd be labeled selfish and misguided. How dare they advocate for a community they're a part of. Once minorities are given a seat at the table, we're often told we're doing too much.
Whereas leaders like Biden, a white cisgender man, are praised for hiring or uplifting anyone that isn't white or cisgender. We regard these acts as heroic as if they're throwing all minorities a bone when we're given an opportunity that could have been handed to someone more privileged.
The concept of agency and privilege has never been exclusive to the White House, but also incredibly impactful on campus.
Fernando Guerra, Ph.D., professor of political science and international relations and Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies, posed a question to Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida at a recent seminar with regards to measuring agency that provoked thought in the audience.
Guerra has been with LMU for 38 years, and while he acknowledges that he doesn’t possess the same level of agency in every space, he is aware that he carries privileges on campus. “I, myself, have privilege as a male status, as a full professor running a very successful research center,” explained Guerra. “I have privileges that I exert, and people recognize that sometimes it makes them feel uncomfortable, because I try to use the privilege to push those that sometimes don't have privilege, and then it becomes too much of a challenge.” He indicated that he carries privileges beyond his physical qualities, as his experience is incredibly valuable when advocating for change. “I have the privilege of historical context where most people don't and so I can't be dismissed,” explained Guerra.
Although he’s thankful for his time at LMU and credits the privileges he’s inherited as a vocal Latino advocate, he admits that: “it's a challenge for whether you're talking about gender, or sexual orientation, ethnicity religion, and you know, when you're the only one in that group, the expectation is that you advocate for not over advocate.” This experience he’s witnessed time and time again in many spaces and committees has brought upon a critical realization. He recalls, “the reason they put you there was because you represent a particular group. So, they don't want you to over represent that group. And so it's something that you have to be able to maneuver, which becomes difficult and you fall into one category.”
Guerra isn’t just an advocate for his own community, but he has long opted to use his agency to empower many marginalized groups. He shared a time where he saw potential in Martina Giselle Ramirez ('81), former professor of biology, LMU alumna and former director of the Center for Teaching Excellence (CTE) that could have enacted significant support at a higher level for transgender students on campus. “I believe that she had a lot of administrative capabilities when she, in fact, got hired to become a dean somewhere else, and that we didn't recognize that ability and be able to promote that ability. You know, so we had someone here who was, like, a great role model. And we didn't do what it took to keep her,” explained Guerra.
While I’m deeply grateful that Biden is exercising his privilege and agency as a cisgender white man to support marginalized people who don’t share the same privileges, in an age where conversations are escaping idolization of celebrities in favor of prioritizing accountability, I wonder if we should be adjudicating our praise.
Should I really be eternally grateful that a politician acknowledges my existence? That a president dares to acknowledge the basic human rights that should already be protected unanimously?
While I ponder the global political landscape of my community's existence, I’m left thinking about Guerra’s words. “Oftentimes, we want the change to be immediately to break that glass right in there, when in fact, you have to pound on that glass for many, many times before it really breaks,” he said.
While in my mind, it may seem commonplace or entirely easy for a white cisgender president to exercise all of his privilege and agency to entirely transform the lives of marginalized people in an instant, I must remember even that expectation is irresponsible.
Agency and privilege are powerful tools, but real change needs to be supported by far more than the reach of one person.
Outside of putting a measure to his privilege, Biden is right. We need to be continually uplift marginalized voices.
This is the opinion of Kylie Clifton, a freshman journalism major from Kalamazoo, Mich. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
