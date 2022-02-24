Transgender youth undergoing transition is life-saving, not child abuse

Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive topics including suicide.
On a Wednesday in March 2015, I was readying for a monumental day of school.
Donning my best skinny jeans, long blonde extensions and rainbow sneakers, I was elated to finally attend my first full day of school as myself. I returned to the sixth grade no longer a deeply miserable Kyle, but an optimistic Kylie.
At the end of my last period, I returned home smiling, grateful for the support of my teachers.
I didn’t know at the time, but I was so lucky my teachers didn’t report my parents for child abuse.
The well-being of transgender youth is in peril. On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). The letter was published alongside an opinion on Monday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Abbott’s letter insisted that “a number of so-called ‘sex change’ procedures constitute child abuse under existing Texas law.”
These sex change procedures included “sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen.” Paxton further commented on Abbott’s notion, saying in his opinion, “the United States Supreme Court recognizes that the right to procreate is a fundamental right under the Fourteenth Amendment.”
Abbott and Paxton are affirming that they cared more about the ability of my twelve-year-old self's capacity to reproduce than my own well-being. Especially considering the high risk for suicide amongst transgender youth, it’s wildly irresponsible that Abbott is prioritizing a future capacity for children — a future that unfortunately many transgender youth may never reach without critical support and the ability to live their true gender identity.
According to a study from Journal Pediatrics, researchers found that transgender youth who received these “sex change” procedures Abbott is condemning were linked to lower risk for suicide. The study indicated that “those who received treatment with pubertal suppression, when compared with those who wanted pubertal suppression but did not receive it, had lower odds of lifetime suicidal ideation.”
However, the Governor argued that the grounds of notion “is already against the law to subject Texas children to a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning.”
This law imposes the requirement to report for all licensed professionals “who have direct contact with children who may be subject to such abuse, including doctors, nurses, and teachers and provides criminal penalties for failure to report such child abuse.”
Abbott, citing the pressing need to protect against child abuse requested that DFPS “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures.”
This letter is abhorrent. The implications and rhetoric is widely destructive on the lives of already vulnerable transgender youth.
The process of coming out, declaring your truth and embarking on a life-changing journey is already deeply challenging.
For most of my life, I already felt like a burden because I didn’t understand what I was doing on this earth. The only thing that brought me joy or any semblance of purpose was supporting the happiness of those around me, as I truly couldn’t envision happiness for myself as a child, let alone an adult.
For many transgender youth, we internally feel like a burden and the reality that our happiness could place criminal charges onto our parents is nothing but earth-shattering. Abbott’s letter not only will inject immense fear into currently transitioning youth in Texas, but insurmountable levels of fear upon those who haven’t even come out yet. As of now, they’re not only fighting against gender dysphoria, but criminal consequences.
We’re already facing tremendous obstacles declaring our true identity, and the reality that our happiness can be legally compromising is nothing but frightening.
I never saw a future past 18 years-old. Growing up, whenever faced with debilitating questions regarding my future, I only saw hazy clouds.
The ability to communicate my gender identity and begin my transition saved my life. Abbott’s insistence on child abuse is not only unsubstantiated but incredibly irresponsible.
The worst part: we do not have any time to be shocked, and frankly, we shouldn’t be. This isn’t some new-fangled idea thwarted by the mind of vicious Texan politicians, but a nationwide issue.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the worst year in history for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation when “25 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were enacted in states across the country — 13 of which were anti-transgender laws across 8 states.”
Even today, the Florida House of Representatives passed an extremely destructive bill in the Parent's Right to Education Bill, widely referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay or Trans Bill.” If enacted, teachers will be prohibited from discussing issues pertaining to gender identity and sexuality, as it prioritizes the rights of parents.
In his speech on the Florida House floor, openly gay Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith explained, "We are in distress because this bill is yet another attack on our community." He continued, "This bill goes way beyond the text on its page. It sends a terrible message to our youth that there is something so wrong, so inappropriate, so dangerous about this topic that we have to censor it from classroom instruction."
If passed, this legislation will empower potentially overreaching abuse from transphobic parents of children seeking to transition. For many, school is the only time LGBTQ+ youth can truly be themselves and find support. That support can be found in their peers and the help of teachers. This legislation is erasing any capacity for leadership and compassion that these educators can give these vulnerable students.
Even beyond this, it’s disallowing the capacity for students of all backgrounds to even learn about LGBTQ+ communities outside of their homes. As a result, ignorance will be fostered amongst school halls, making these youth even more vulnerable to violence, homophobia and transphobia.
I consider myself incredibly privileged to be able to enter and leave school as myself. Well, 12-year-old Kylie didn’t have to live in fear that her loving and supportive parents could be arrested for her happiness. Transgender youth today aren’t privy to this luxury.
Transgender youth are already encountering insurmountable levels of self-discovery and vulnerability — we cannot allow this to jeopardize their happiness.
It’s imperative to remember that gender-affirming procedures are not child abuse but simply a means of survival.
If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor. Contact Student Psychological Services at LMU for confidential care at (310) 338-2868, located on the second floor of the Burns Recreation Center. For emergencies, call 911.
This is the opinion of Kylie Clifton, a freshman journalism major from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.