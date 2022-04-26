Since Aug. 2021, Veronica Manz has been the assistant director of LMU CARES. She was attracted to the program because she believed that her purpose was to ensure that no student survivors of sexual assault felt isolated or alone. Manz reflected on her own college experience where she had felt isolated and alone because she didn’t see a lot of awareness on her campus.
“As a survivor of sexual assault myself, I really wanted to bring awareness to the topic. I think it’s important,” said Manz.
With Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) coming to an end, many events supporting survivors took place on campus. The Clothesline Project is one event that gravitated students’ attention on Palm Walk. The project was founded in 1990 and has raised awareness of sexual assault and misconduct while supporting the healing of survivors on campus since 2015.
“While the clothesline project originally started as a place for female-identifying survivors to speak out about their experiences, it has over time, become a place for survivors of all identities to share their stories," Manz said.
While organizing the Clothesline Project, Manz consulted with LMU Belles Service Organization for feedback on any blind spots that needed additional support or resources to be included in the event. She also connected with other student organizations, such as Mane Entertainment, LMU School of Film and Television and Wellness Educators, to find out if there were any questions or suggestions that could be included in the SAAM event calendar.
During Wellness Wednesday, Manz said that some students had created shirts, which were added to the clothesline. LMU CARES has kept shirts created from 2015 to 2019 and 2022, which were all displayed on Palm Walk.
“There are shirts from previous years, which it’s unfortunate that it's growing in shirts, but I think it's also a place [where] seeing other survivors’ shirts might be inspiring for people to create their own shirt,” Manz said.
Due to COVID-19, there are two missing years of new shirts for this project. “So, that means only the senior class has experienced an on-campus sexual assault awareness month,” Manz said.
Students who created shirts also had the option to hang them up on the clothesline. “With the intention of hanging it up, I give them the opportunity to hang it up themselves if that's something that can help in their healing process. Or I can hang it up, too, for them,” Manz said.
Manz also set up frames with content warnings, which were placed at each end of Palm Walk before anyone would see the shirts. For students who didn’t want to walk by the clothesline, the location of the frames was used to guide students through an alternative route for the purpose of students having their own space to heal. Each frame provided QR codes that linked to different resources being offered on and off campus.
In full disclosure, Manz revealed that this was her last semester at LMU. She said she wanted students to know that LMU CARES can guide them to the resources and support services they need.
“I just really wanted this month to have students feel safe, and like, they're seen and heard and [that] there are people in places they can go to for support once I'm gone,” Manz said.
