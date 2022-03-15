Visiting Jesuit scholar Father James Bretzke connects film with race and class

LMU’s visiting Jesuit scholar chair James Bretzke, S.J., used the 2019 Academy Best Picture film “Parasite” to discuss the complexities of race and class during his lecture this week in Ahmanson auditorium.
Bretzke currently teaches a course titled Jesus in Gospels and Film. His lecture, "The Scholar's Stone: Utilizing Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Movie Motif in Decoding Racism and Class," is part of his residency at LMU.
“Parasite” is a thriller depicting the stark differences in socioeconomic class in South Korea. The Kims are an impoverished family that schemes their way into employment from the affluent Park family. A series of mishaps throughout the film leads to the violent and tragic demise of both the Kim and Park families.
In order to produce and foster an appropriate capacity for change, Bretzke believes that the discussion of exploration of themes within films like "Parasite" to be fundamental to shifting the conversation forward. "If we paid more attention to movies like this and concepts like this, we would look more carefully at race and say, ‘what is it that notions of structural evil, simple social structure ... can show us that we need to change, that we can take greater cognizance of.”
Much of Bretzke’s lecture can be applied to LMU students and faculty in understanding race and class as it relates to experiences within higher education.
Bretzke compared the Korean college entrance exam, as mentioned in the film, to American exams like the SAT and ACT. Students of a wealthier social class can afford to pay for resources like private tutoring, while students of a lower socioeconomic background do not have the same privilege.
As seen in the film and in real life, test scores can determine college readiness, quality of education and potential for future economic success. This can demonstrate that even when students of varying backgrounds are admitted into the same university, their experiences might not necessarily the same due to inequity.
“It’s not enough to just bring them on campus and give them a scholarship. You have to give them tools to succeed,” said Bretzke.
Having taught at several Jesuit universities across the U.S., Bretzke explained that racial and class differences between students are apparent in recreational activities as well. Difference in social capital further places students along a hierarchy.
At LMU, wealth is reflected in the cars parked in the Drollinger and Hannon lots, the name brands sported by students and luxury leisure activities. Differences among these categories drive socioeconomic hierarchies on campus.
When discussing privilege at a predominantly white institution, Bretzke said that the notion of white privilege can be a sensitive subject.
“I’ve used it [white privilege] in other classes, not here [at LMU], and you’ll hear some guys say ‘well, my father had to work super hard and nothing was easy for him. How can you call him privileged just because he’s white?’ and I say, ‘well okay, yes, your father might have worked hard and life might have been tough for him. But what are the obstacles that he had to overcome? Not being white wasn’t one of them.'”
Asian and Asian American Studies professor Nadia Y. Kim and Bretzke criticized the clichés of the American dream and pulling oneself up by their bootstraps. Both pointed to the Kim family in "Parasite," who did not achieve upward socioeconomic mobility despite their desperate attempts.
Attending university is a privilege in itself. While the number of people with a college degree continues to grow, people with a four-year degree still only comprised 37.5% of the U.S population 25 and older as of 2020.
“The privilege as a class gives you things that you take for granted. That’s why there are many things in race and class that you don’t even attend to,” said Bretzke.
Kim responded to Bretzke’s lecture by connecting the film's critique on capitalism to U.S imperialism and settler colonialism.
“That same trope of U.S white racial capitalism being dependent on dehumanizing and objectifying Native Americans can be seen in the way South Korea has learned from the United States,” Kim explained, “because the United States is the one who brought ultimate modern day capitalism to Korea.”
On the matter of settler colonialism, it is critical to note LMU’s influence. The University’s Westchester campus is built on Indigenous land, yet has an Indigenous student population that is less than 1% of the total student body.
Bretzke and Kim both noted that participation within such hegemonic systems contributes to those systems' survival.
Bretzke affirmed his belief that regardless of religious affiliation, it is imperative to prioritize the common good. He explained that, "We are social beings, and part of the Jesuit Charism spirituality is trying to support of life up this notion of the common good." He finds this notion is not possible without acknowledging and accounting for equity and privilege in any space.
