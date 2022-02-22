What Cheslie Kryst's passing reveals about mental health

Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive topics including suicide.
On Jan. 30, I received a notification I would never forget.
CNN confirmed that former Miss USA 2019, lawyer and television correspondent Cheslie Kryst took her own life. She was an advocate for diversity, mental health and proud to identify as a Black woman of mixed race. Kryst was known for donning her natural curls on the Miss USA stage.
Truthfully, I didn’t know what to think. I've never been someone who forms parasocial connections. I certainly didn’t know her personally, but I did know her smile. I knew her unwavering pride, her intelligence and how she exuded nothing but resilience.
I went to check social media, hoping I would find concerned and supportive conversations of Kryst’s personal struggles.
What I found was far from supportive.
People were clamoring. They were confused, questioning how ever could such an accomplished, beautiful, intelligent woman be unhappy? From what I saw, it had seemed many insisted she wasn’t allowed to struggle.
I scoffed. I felt belligerent. I couldn’t believe people were speaking so insensitively. I didn’t realize that, while I wasn’t voicing horrendous things, I wasn’t excluded from the problem.
I thought I was better, more wise and considerate than every comment I saw. Quite the contrary, in fact, I had strictly perceived and commended her image of esteemed perfection, consequently ignoring or allowing the space for any trailblazer like Kryst to be anything but.
I hadn’t ever considered the weight she might have been carrying. When she won the title, was I more thrilled for the accomplishment or her strength?
Growing up a little girl desperately confused I was assigned a boy body, I always identified with crowns. Who could blame me? I may not have known who I was, but these titleholders certainly did. During Kryst's crowning in 2019, I felt especially connected to her journey. I was unbelievably proud to see her natural bouncing curls frame her magical smile and support the weight of her winning crown, as if a crown was the only thing I could have conceived weighing on her.
I never questioned how any of this pressure could have affected her. I operated under an ignorant assumption that she was just strong enough to withstand anything, which is not only unrealistic but unsupportive.
When Kryst, alongside Miss America Nia Imani Franklin, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris all won in 2019, it marked the first time all four of these titles were held by women of color.
While I feel I have to constantly acknowledge how grateful I am to be living today, I’m constantly reminded that any space I enter is not made to accommodate or, often, even wishes to include marginalized groups.
Kryst is a mixed Black woman, which adherently merits her the privilege of being lighter skin than darker skin women who face colorism. Although I'm transgender, I live with white privilege and the ability to "pass" as the woman that I am. The unfortunate nature of putting a measure to our minority status has left many of us diminishing our struggles because we know that it could be worse.
Beyond determining how our minority status is measured in this world, there is an expectation for minorities to present nothing but esteemed perfection.
When minorities enter spaces created and dominated by white cisgender people, the priority has been for far too long to accommodate to the majority's comfort and needs. At the age of six on Nov. 14, 1960, Ruby Bridges was the first African American student to enroll in an all-white school in Louisiana. According to the National Women’s History Museum, she was allowed entry only because she met the academic standards of a benchmark exam required to enter a public school. It preyed on the systematic disparity in education guaranteed to different communities of students under monstrous Jim Crow legislation and redlining infrastructure. While these policies are no longer in effect, their impacts still reign today.
This isn’t the only example: minorities have always had to reach a higher level in order to co-exist with the majority. They had to be undeniably incredible to even deserve entry. According to a national survey, conducted in 2018, by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, only 36%, or one in three, Americans can pass a multiple-choice U.S. Citizenship Test. This nation has held minorities to a higher standard for far too long.
LGBTQ+ and POC communities have empowered some of the loudest voices of pride. Cheering for any ounce of underprivileged representation is truly our sport, because we can feel the weight of each step forward.
We cling to every headline. We share every article. We embrace each other.
Each moment is a source of hope, that every step forward is one closer to resolve inequality. Only we fail to realize that, if we treat minority success like a sport, we’re forgetting about the actual people literally breaking down the barriers.
We can never forget that nobody’s struggle is invalid.
The appearance of another’s struggle should never invalidate others.
We don’t have to be undeniably marvelous to deserve a seat at the table.
Kryst’s mental health mattered. Her happiness mattered.
Instead of clamoring in ignorance, refusing to grasp the validity of someone’s mental health, we need to take steps to support everyone’s mental health.
If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor. Contact Student Psychological Services at LMU for confidential care at (310) 338-2868, located on the second floor of the Burns Recreation Center. For emergencies, call 911.
This is the opinion of Kylie Clifton, a freshman journalism major from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
