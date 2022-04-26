It was roughly 3 p.m. when Lyza Weisman, a sophomore English and economics double major, was finishing her homework in her Leavey 6 apartment when the lights flashed and the Wi-Fi ceased to work. In a matter of seconds, her apartment and the entire campus were devoid of power.
She didn’t think twice about it. Weisman figured that, like usual, the power would return within an hour. For three hours, she sat and waited, but not surrounded by the yellow-gold furniture issued by the University. Instead she sat encircled by furniture she’s supplied herself, all built to accommodate her spinal muscular atrophy, a rare type of muscular dystrophy.
The outage didn’t surprise Weisman, as she was prepared. “A lot of things go wrong at a lot of different points. I've trained myself not to freak out, to tell myself ‘I'm going to figure it out. It's going to be fine,’” she said.
Since first moving to campus last fall, consistent access to power has always been a high priority for Weisman. “Obviously it's a fine fact of life that it might go out, but it's a problem,” she explained. Last summer she requested a generator from Disability Support Services (DSS) with hopes she’d never be without power. Only Weisman’s request was never fulfilled, as DSS declined to accommodate. As she spoke, Weisman quickly affirmed her gratitude for DSS. “I did ask for a lot of accommodations and they did approve a lot of them. They were really good about equipping my apartment to me,” she explained.
Without access to a generator, Weisman’s refrigerator grew warmer and warmer. Her apartment was no longer equipped to protect her daily medications — collectively worth over $70,000. She knew she couldn’t wait any longer. Weisman quickly made plans to get her medications to one of two buildings on campus with a generator: Campus Safety Services (CSS).
Her caregiver, Soraya Perales, had planned to leave earlier that morning, but opted to stay to complete her own homework with Weisman. “When the power's out, I can't even get out of my apartment without help,” Weisman explained. ”I got lucky. Soraya was with me all day.” With help from Perales and Jewel, her black-coated service dog of nearly seven years, she was able to leave her apartment and get her medication to CSS.
After departing from CSS, she sat and waited. While relieved they could keep her medications in the fridge protected overnight, she dreaded going home to sleep. Consistent and painless sleep can be a challenge for Weisman, but with help of medication and equipment, she gets eight to 10 hours of sleep each night. “I am probably one of the only college students that's not sleep deprived,” she said. However, on this night, as she returned to her lightless apartment, Weisman was very aware that meeting her quota would be a struggle.
Without any power, her bilevel positive airway pressure machine (BiPap) machine didn’t halt its beeping the entire night. Weisman’s hospital-grade bed and power wheelchair rely on a working outlet, and without one she cannot move by herself. “I can't roll over by myself. I can't sit up. I can barely turn my head in bed,” she said. Weisman was grateful Perales stayed through the night.
Though aware the day ahead would be busy, the her to-do list was the last thing on her mind. “I was hoping I wasn't gonna be in pain. That was the only thing on my mind,” she shared. “I hoped that I could get some sleep and that the pain meds I took would be enough.”
In 20 years, she has had 14 back surgeries, two hip surgeries and two knee surgeries. Weisman doesn’t evaluate pain starting at one or zero; “the lowest I really ever get is a two — and that's extremely good,” she explained. Weisman’s pain measure goes far beyond 10, as she had extended the scale into two. The first marks an everyday scale, and the second signifies a surgical level of pain. On the night of the power outage, she ranked her pain levels at a seven on the surgical scale. Her night brought “stabbing pain, pressure pain, throbbing pain and feeling like something's jammed against my bone.”
Weisman woke up many times that night, but at 4 a.m she looked at the Wi-Fi router and saw a “light in my room. It's always green.” As she processed that power was restored, she rejoiced and “immediately used my bed to sit up, and fell back asleep.” That night, Weisman only got five hours of sleep — half of what her body is acclimated to.
With the close of her first year on campus only a week away, she opted to remain positive. Last semester, Weisman recalled first visiting Burns Recreation Center (BRC). Only upon entry, she quickly realized there was no equipment she could use. After inquiring about her lack of accessibility, “[BRC] ended up buying new equipment for me and there's two new machines in the gym that I can use,” she said. “I’ve been going to the gym and that makes me very happy."
For Weisman, her inquiries with DSS haven’t provided the same level of comfort that BRC has. When she inquired about emergency evacuation plans, Weisman was told she had to devise and execute her own. This instruction left her distraught. In response, Weisman has made sure that she has many contacts on and off-campus who can help, because she believes “[DSS] are not staffed enough. They're not funded enough. They're not knowledgeable enough to be able to help you.”
Looking back on that Friday night when she first spoke with the Loyolan, she remembered wishing that the evening went differently. Weisman hasn’t forgotten that nobody called to see if she was okay. “It doesn't matter what time of day it is. [DSS] should be the one that, if the power goes out, [is] calling every single one of their students.”
