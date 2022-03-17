The first half of the season got off to a good start, with LMU softball currently holding a 21-11 record, featuring an 11-game win streak, which was tied for fifth-longest in program history. The streak came to an end on March 17 against South Dakota State University, but the team still has a lot to celebrate.
Their efforts so far have been rewarded — LMU has claimed six of the first ten WCC Pitcher and Player of the Week awards of the season. Two players in particular are new to the team but have wasted no time in making an impact: sophomore transfer pitcher/outfielder, Jenna Perez, and grad transfer infielder, Georgia Blair, both of whom were honored as the WCC Pitcher and Player of the week, respectively, for the week of March 14.
Perez has proved to be a fearsome competitor so far. In the first five weeks of the season, she has earned Pitcher of the Week honors for three weeks in a row, and is now ranked 13th in the country in strikeouts. Perez won seven consecutive starts before falling to South Dakota State on March 17, but added a no-hitter against Harvard to her resume just two days prior.
However, Perez isn’t so quick to accept the accolades.
“As far as my success goes, I 100% have to give it all back to my team because those no-hitters, they only happen if the defense is playing as sharp as they play. And that only happens through their hard work. Even on my strikeout numbers, that only happens with our catchers working their butts off behind the dish,” Perez said. “One hundred percent of the credit goes to their hard work because they've been so diligent. Same thing with the coaches, they've just been so great.”
Infielder Georgia Blair brings veteran experience to the team and has already become a major contributor. She echoed Perez’s sentiments, saying her experience at LMU so far has been “more than I had hoped for.”
“My individual success is nothing in the bigger picture of how we're doing as a team,” Blair said. “[There are] other people out there on the team doing their job. I think that's really cool that we feed off each other in that way.”
For how quickly both Perez and Blair have made their mark on the team, it is easy to forget that both of them are new to the program. As transfers, the ability to click with the team so seamlessly has been integral.
“All the girls are super welcoming … I was able to get to know everyone immediately and had the opportunity to talk to people one-on-one and really get to know them on and off the softball field, which makes a huge difference for us as a team,” said Blair.
Perez explained that joining the team mid-year was an additional challenge, as much of the team chemistry had already been established. However, that was quickly overcome, even for someone who is self-described as a “more introverted person.”
“My first day out at practice, the girls were all so nice to me, just trying to get to know me. Every single one of them [was] making a continued effort to get to know me for who I am,” said Perez.
“I've never been on a team like it,” she continued. “[They're] the most supportive group of girls that I've ever been with.”
While early success has been promising, there is still a lot of season left to play. The team has played against and stayed competitive with several highly ranked opponents, but the potentially bigger challenge still lies ahead. As the team heads into conference play, the focus is on building strength and preparing for a tougher schedule.
“I think that this lead up into our conference schedule has been really important. You know, we played against some great teams in the country and had good success. We're playing a lot of doubleheaders to kind of prepare for what our conference schedule is going to look like,” said Blair.
While the schedule so far has been made up of one or two-game matchups or series, conference series will be played over full weekends, meaning the team will face their opponents three times in a row. The doubleheaders have been a challenge, but are a way to build endurance.
“We've been playing a lot of [doubleheaders] to learn how to beat a team twice in one day, which is actually kind of an underrated thing. I think a lot of people don't realize how hard it is to back up a win with another win, especially against the team that you've played against just an hour earlier,” Blair continued.
Even with a full upcoming schedule and the desire to continue the season’s success, the team still plans to take it one game at a time.
“[The goal is] just keeping that standard and not trying to make these moments bigger than they are,” said Perez. “I think that's going to get us a lot of success in the future.”
