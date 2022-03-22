Women’s college baseball has existed for well over 100 years, with the first teams established in the 1860s. However, for the better part of the last century and a half, baseball has been regarded as strictly a boys’ game. Girls are told to switch to softball or other sports, and opportunities for girls and women to continue in baseball become more rare with each progressive level.
The nonprofit organization Baseball for All (BFA) aims to change that perception and provide more opportunities for girls to continue in baseball. On March 19-22, the program hosted the first Women’s College Club Baseball Championships, which was the first intercollegiate women’s baseball competition in over 100 years.
According to BFA, over 40 players participated, representing the University of Washington, Montclair State University, Occidental College and California State University, Fullerton. Players on these teams came from a variety of backgrounds — some have been playing baseball their entire lives, some switched from softball or came back to baseball after time away and others hadn’t played until they reached college. Nearly all of them are inaugural members of their teams, pioneers of women’s college baseball in the modern age.
To some, the seemingly rapid growth of the sport might be unexpected. However, for Baseball for All founder Justine Siegal, the progress is anything but. When asked whether she envisioned where the program is now, her answer was simple.
“Yes,” she said with a laugh.
Siegal started what became BFA while still in college, and it’s come a long way in the nearly 30 years since. Through it all, she remained focused on her goals.
“I enjoyed playing with the boys. They were all my friends,” she said. “But it wasn’t until high school that I met a girl who was like me. We noticed a lot of parents wouldn’t let girls play with boys. So we [Baseball for All] have girls’ baseball, giving more girls the chance to play … My goal is very simple: it’s to have the same opportunities that boys already have.”
Siegal has a strong baseball resume, having played throughout her entire life, becoming the first woman to coach for a professional men’s team and later the first woman to coach in an MLB program.
“Girls are often told they shouldn’t play baseball because they’re girls, and to me, that's a social justice issue. I can't just sit back and watch that when I know a girl is being told that she's not good enough for something simply because she’s a girl,” said Siegal. “[Softball] is a fine sport, but it's a moot point because you have boys doing one thing, and then you're telling girls to do another.”
INTRODUCING YOUR FIRST NATIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE CLUB BASEBALL CHAMPS 🥇🥇🥇Huge congrats to the players from the @UW women’s club baseball team on clinching the first title in modern college baseball history #BFACollegeChampionships #baseballhistory pic.twitter.com/00spu4feaB— Baseball For All (@baseballfor_all) March 22, 2022
While the focus of the weekend was on the girls taking the field, Baseball for All is working on promoting women in all aspects of the game.
“I'm an umpire. I umpire a lot of boys' baseball,” said Kate Hart, one of several female umpires officiating the tournament. “When I heard about [Baseball for All], it hit home for me just because I wished that I had had the opportunity to play baseball when I was growing up too.”
Hart continued, saying that she occasionally encounters a girl playing when she’s umpiring high school games, but that she has never seen a girl on a college team.
“I think it's so exciting for them to have an opportunity to play the game,” said Hart. “So many, like myself, are told softball's for girls and baseball is for boys. People that aren't that knowledgeable say that they're one thing — [they] equate the two games. They're really different games. I mean, they're similar, of course, lots of similarities, but baseball is a really fun game and I'm glad they're having an opportunity to play.”
The event was also an opportunity to bridge the gap between the present and future of women in baseball. Among those in attendance was Maybelle Blair, who pitched for the Peoria Redwings in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), of “A League of Their Own” fame.
“It absolutely does my heart a world of good; it makes me live longer. I'm 95 and seeing all these girls out here is so refreshing to be able to see that the girls are now starting to realize and think they can play baseball,” said Blair.
In the 150 years since women first began playing college baseball, it is clear how much has changed. Women are now present at every level of the game, as players, coaches, umpires, trainers and managers. But there is still a long way to go.
“I think, in 10 years, you're going to see girls’ baseball leagues around the country, and college clubs. [Women's baseball will be] on the emerging aspect of being an NCAA sport, and we’ll see a pro league. It won't quite be equivalent to where the boys are, but we're getting there,” said Siegal.
