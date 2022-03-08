Senior women’s basketball player Ariel Johnson reached her 1,000 career point record this past month on Feb. 12. The guard joined the Lions for the 2020-2021 season in her junior year, transferring from the University of Florida.
In regards to basketball, she loves the team dynamic. "My teammates are my favorite part about being at LMU, to be honest," she noted.
Johnson explained how the team dynamic also changed through their new coach, Aarika Hughes, who joined the women’s basketball program as head coach in April 2021.
“Going through the coaching change really brought us together,” Johnson said. “It made us more open with one another and I think that it was kind of a bittersweet change for us, kind of a change that we needed.”
Johnson reached her 1,000th career point on Feb. 12 against Santa Clara University. She ended the game with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Johnson commented on what LMU has done to help her reach this record, and what has changed from her playing style in the past.
“Coach A [Hughes] definitely has allowed me to open up a more aggressive mentality when it comes to playing on the court. I know last year for me, personally, I felt very hesitant with being aggressive. I think this year, Coach A has helped me be more confident with using my abilities to score more and be more aggressive, and not think as much as I did last year.”
Johnson also credits her family for helping her reach the record. “My mom, my dad, my whole family, they’ve supported me. They've been supporting me since day one, and without them, I definitely would not be here,” said Johnson. “They definitely pushed me to be the best player I can be on and off the court, and because of that, I was able to reach my 1,000 point goal.”
In the midst of the game, Johnson was unaware of her achievement.
“When I had scored my thousandth point, I hadn't realized I had scored it. I was honestly focused on the game,” she explained. “But after the game, I took the time to soak it in, and I don't know … it just made me feel proud of myself. I've been playing basketball my whole life … It just made me feel proud of myself, proud of what I've become and proud of all of the hard work I sacrificed in the past, and I’m able to play D1 college basketball and I was able to reach 1,000 points.”
Johnson came into the season with the goal of being more aggressive on the court, but throughout the season, her goals changed.
“I'm a very quiet person and, sometimes, I don't talk as much as I should be so I’m working on my leadership skills. So, that’s a goal that I've kind of developed in the middle of the season. Just trying to be a better leader for my team,” Johnson explained, describing her leadership style as “the silent leader.”
“I'm more of a 'do the actions' [type of person],” she continued. “I’m more of a lead by example [type] is what I’m trying to say ... I’ll definitely play hard for my team and they’ll follow behind me.”
Johnson has played very hard this season for the team. She said she motivates herself by “thinking about the team and why I’m still playing … My teammates motivate me to go out every day and play for them.”
The Lions have ended their 2021-2022 season with an 11-19 record overall. “Obviously, our record is not the best,” Johnson commented before the team took on the 2022 University Credit Union WCC Basketball Tournament. “We’re a pretty good team. It just hasn't been our year this year, but [we're] definitely looking forward to next year and this tournament. Anything can happen in the tournament, so there’s still hope. But yeah, this season's just been a tough one.”
Even with the status of the Lions’ season, Johnson kept a positive mindset. Following the regular season, the WCC Tournament took place from March 3-8. Entering the tournament, Johnson was still extremely motivated. Days before the tournament began, she said, “I really believe we can win the WCC tournament …When it comes to a tournament, anything can happen, and at that point, records don't really matter because it’s one and done … My goal is to go as far as we can into the tournament and really prove to people that our record doesn’t mean anything about who we actually are and what we can do.”
In three games during the tournament, Johnson scored a total of 42 points, 14 of which were free throws. She had 13 rebounds and six steals, while averaging over 30 minutes per game.
Although the Lions didn’t make it to the finals, they won their first game against Pepperdine University with a score of 64-54, and won their second game against Saint Mary’s College, 71-64. They closed out the tournament with a loss against the University of Portland with a 44-69 score.
“It’s a bittersweet moment,” Johnson said, discussing the season coming to a close. “We’re losing four seniors who aren't going to be back next year, so not being able to see them and play with them next year is very sad, but it’s exciting to finish the season because … realizing that we’re gonna lose all those people makes it more exciting to finish strong with them.”
Even with her 1,000 career point record, Johnson plans to leave her mark at LMU in other ways. Fans can expect Johnson to keep being herself.
“Honestly, I just plan on keep playing and doing me and trying to do better than what I did before … I just feel, as long as I keep being me, I’ll always be remembered at LMU,” she said. “I’m just gonna keep doing me. All I can really do is do my best and that’s just what I’m gonna continue to do. I don't want to go out without a fight, basically.”
