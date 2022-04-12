Cole Roberts is no stranger to pressure. He’s one of LMU baseball's most recognizable players right now, and he's an upperclassman on a team that’s unconventionally young. On top of it all, he’s grown up in the public eye. He doesn’t let that bother him.
Roberts has seen more change within LMU baseball than almost anyone else, with his freshman season being cut short due to COVID-19, then last year’s games being played without fans. This season took a while to settle into as well. Many players graduated or transferred after last season, and this year’s roster features more underclassmen than veterans. Those changes made it all the more important to find stability, and for players like Roberts to step up as leaders.
“When I was a freshman, I didn't have anyone to hold me accountable,” said Roberts. “Now that people see what I'm doing, as well as other [players] on this team, they kind of hold everyone accountable. It keeps everyone on the right track.”
Roberts stressed the importance of consistency for success as a leader and as a team, but consistency has proved to be hard to find this year. Roberts is one of just two players who have started every game so far this year, and anchors the team at second base. Throughout the course of this season, he’s played with a near revolving door of shortstops, including playing a few games there himself. More than halfway through the season, the team currently holds an 11-19-1 record, but Roberts is staying hopeful.
“I think that, at the beginning of the season, we just didn't have our bearings … The record may not show it, but as someone on the inside, I can really tell that we're playing better baseball,” Roberts said. “I think that we're building through a season like this. When we start playing our better baseball, hitting our stride [during conference play], I think that's going to bode very well for us.”
Roberts seems to be right; in conference play, the team is now 8-4, good enough for second in the West Coast Conference standings.
There is one change that Roberts has genuinely enjoyed this year — fans are allowed back in Page Stadium, meaning that Roberts’ family can finally come support him in-person. It’s a bigger deal to him than to most. Dave Roberts, Cole’s father, typically has work conflicts that prevent him from attending Cole’s games. Those conflicts? The Major League Baseball season.
When MLB owners locked out players and staff this past offseason, it meant Dave couldn’t report immediately to Spring Training as the Los Angeles Dodgers manager, freeing up time to come support Cole.
“Our seasons kind of overlap a little bit, which is rough because he hasn't been able to watch a lot of my games growing up,” said Cole. “It was kind of a blessing in disguise with the lockout."
Growing up, Roberts frequently heard comments about his dad, but said that having that attention on him eventually stopped bothering him.
“It kind of got to me at first a little bit, but I think, as I've matured as a person and a baseball player, I've kind of learned to [tune out comments] a little bit and become my own person. But, I do embrace all the help I can get from my dad on the baseball side, as well as growing as a person,” said Roberts.
“He's never pushed me into playing baseball. There were multiple times where growing up I'd come home from the travel ball game just really upset with baseball and not wanting to play. He said ‘Cole, I'm not forcing you to keep playing. You can stop at any time, I'll love you no matter what. No matter what you decide to do with your life, as long as it's something that makes an impact and is something that you love to do, I’ll be proud of you,’” Roberts recounted. “That's kind of always stuck with me, because that's a common misconception that people think that I'm playing baseball because he forced me to, but it was my choice. When I decided that this is what I want to do for sure, he said, ‘Okay, I hear you. I'm going to help you become the best person and best baseball player that you can be because this is what you want to do.’”
The two of them are close even outside of baseball, with Roberts saying he picked up golf over quarantine as a way to bond with his dad. But even off the field, Roberts can’t fully escape the game.
“I think that golf is kind of you competing against yourself. I think that baseball, it's a big mind game. It's a game built on failure. I think golf is as well because not every time you can hit that perfect shot. So, I think that it just kind of gets baseball players that competition that they desire, but also is able to get them away from the game,” said Roberts. “Also, I think that the swing paths are similar. I think it kind of gives [baseball players] a little bit of a head start or something like that. Definitely hitting the ball far, too,” he joked.
While there is value in being able to disconnect, Roberts also acknowledged how important it is to stay motivated, especially with big conference matchups still coming up.
“We are still focused on the next game, not dwelling on the past. Taking the good from the previous games, building on it and taking the bad and learning from it. Our coaches always say that it's not a loss if you've actually learned something.”
