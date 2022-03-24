The LMU baseball season is nearing the halfway point, and this final stretch will be important for the Lions. Sitting at 6-13-1 overall, LMU looks to make a big run to turn their record around.
Though the Lions didn’t have an ideal start to the season, the start of West Coast Conference (WCC) play will give them the opportunity to bounce back.
LMU faced the Saint Mary’s College Gaels last weekend in their first WCC series. The Lions were electric, winning all three games on March 18, 19 and 20. The team looks to use this confidence booster on the upcoming stretch against WCC competition.
“Obviously we didn't have a good start, but we all knew what kind of team we are and we still believe in that team. We got a big conference series coming up — it just kind of shifted in the ways of feeling good again,” junior INF Dylan Dennis said.
Dennis is in his third year with the Lions and has been a key contributor this season, with 19 hits on the season — third on the list of most hits by the team this season.
The series sweep on the Gaels was huge for the Lions, giving them the reassurance they need to continue the season playing on a high level.
“The main thing was that it validated the work that we’ve been putting in. We know what kind of team we are when we play the right style of baseball. It was just the validation of the work we’ve been putting in,” Dennis said.
The main cause for this turnaround for the Lions are the adjustments the team made from their mistakes early in the season.
“A lot of early work on the defensive side. If you go back and look at the stats from the first few games, a lot of errors, a lot of miscommunications, a lot of missed executions, so we went back — really worked on that stuff. A lot of work and a lot of extra hours,” Dennis said.
All three games were close and came down to which team could execute, and it was the Lions the whole series. The March 19 victory was all thanks to Dennis, hitting a much-needed home run to put the Lions up by two runs late in the game.
“That was pretty awesome,” Dennis said. “A new pitcher came in — I was hunting elevation and got a pitch I could handle. It was a great moment, it was my first collegiate home run — it felt really good coming off the bat. It was more so helping the team than myself, but it was really good to do that for the team.”
Looking forward, the Lions look to translate the same work ethic that got them past Saint Mary’s to future WCC competition.
“Keep doing that work. Putting in work on our own — putting in work as a team. Really just keep grinding. Big thing for us is conference games, so really focusing on those. Obviously, we want to win every game, but conference is where everything lies for us,” Dennis said.
The Lions now hold the No.1 spot tied with Gonzaga in the WCC conference standings. As conference play continues, the Lions can use this momentum in their upcoming series against Santa Clara.
In their final stretch of the season, the Lions’ main focus is becoming the best team that they can be.
“We really made an emphasis on being the best team this year, then it changed to becoming the best team. Becoming the best team, really continuing to stick by each other — doing it for each other rather than doing it for ourselves,” said Dennis.
