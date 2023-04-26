This year has seen the resurgence of many programs within LMU Athletics, and the baseball team is no exception. Last year, the Lions finished their season with a disappointing 20-34-1 record, but have since bounced back, winning 21 games so far this season with 12 games left to play.
Head Coach Nathan Choate seems to have his eyes on the big picture. “To be perfectly honest, it doesn’t really mean anything; we don’t really compare this season to last season,” said Choate. “This is its own team.”
Despite the emphasis on this season, going from a struggling program to being on the brink of a possible NCAA tournament appearance should not go unnoticed. The development of the players who have stayed on the team has contributed, but the addition of some new players has also rounded out the roster, both on and off the field.
“I thought the freshmen came in and blended well with the [returnees],” said graduate pitcher Diego Barrera. “A lot of us like to do things off the field … our whole team chemistry is really strong.”
LMU’s recent success can be attributed to the rhythm that the team has found on the mound. So far this season, LMU has had three pitchers win the West Coast Conference (WCC) Pitcher of the Week, including senior pitcher Zach Kirby, junior pitcher Owen Hackman and Barrera himself.
Throughout this historic season, LMU baseball has had to take on some of the best programs in the country, including Vanderbilt University — who LMU defeated 9-6 on March 12. Yet, even with the pressure that comes with playing programs of this caliber, LMU baseball has taken a much more team-focused approach to each game.
“It’s more about us … the one thing that this team knows is, if we play our brand of baseball and we play the way we are capable of, we can beat anyone in the country,” said Choate. “It’s more about us than the opponent.”
Despite great series wins against strong WCC opponents, LMU still has a lot of work to do if they want to fully secure a spot at one of the NCAA regionals. “I think our No.1 goal is to win our conference, and then from there go to [Las] Vegas and win our conference tournament,” said Barrera. “I think all of us really want to make a [NCAA] regional.”
With the season coming to an end and the school year quickly coming to a close, LMU baseball is hoping to have the continued support of the LMU community this weekend as the Lions take on the University of San Diego.
“I think it would be an unbelievable weekend to come out to Page Stadium as a student at LMU and support a really good baseball team … it’s spring, it's baseball, where else would you rather be?” said Choate. “You could come out on Friday, [April 28] ... and watch one of the best pitchers in the country. That’s not an opinion. That’s a fact.”
LMU baseball has 12 games left in their regular season before hopefully going to Las Vegas to compete for a chance at the WCC title and a shot at an NCAA regional appearance for the first time since 2019.
