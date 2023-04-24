The NBA is over a week into the first round of the 2023 playoffs, and it has been by far one of the most hectic sets of opening series in postseason history. From crucial injuries to on- and off-court antics, the energy is high for the top 16 teams in the league and their quest to be crowned the 2023 NBA champions.
Emotions are at a new level this year because the NBA Championship is genuinely up for grabs. For the first time in a long time, there is parity throughout the league; it feels like every team has an equal shot at winning the championship. There is no clear frontrunner or superteam, making the title more coveted than in recent years.
Of course, injuries have always played a role during the postseason. Key players have already been sidelined due to injuries, which will affect their team's ability to make a deep run. The Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings have by far been hit the worst. MVP candidate and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2023 Clutch Player of the Year and Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, Heat guard Tyler Herro, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Clippers forward Paul George and now Heat guard Victor Oladipo have either been sidelined or diagnosed with an injury in their respective series.
The officiating, and its lack of consistency, has been a topic of discussion throughout the first round. All this stemming from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and his Game 2 ejection against the Kings for the stomp on the chest of Kings forward Domantas Sabonis. Green’s Game 3 suspension, however, drew the most controversy, as the media and fans were split on if his suspension was warranted. It then got reignited when MVP candidate and 76ers center Joel Embiid only received a flagrant one foul for the kick to the groin area of Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton.
The off-court drama has added to the entertainment of the first round of playoff action. Following their Game 2 win to tie the series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks called Lakers forward LeBron James “old” in an interview and said he doesn’t respect him. The Lakers returned in Game 3 with a dominant win over the Grizzlies to regain the lead in the series, 2-1 — matching the record for the largest first-quarter score differential in a playoff game, leading 35-9 after the opening period.
The first round of playoffs has been incredibly entertaining thus far — winning a title holds a lot for the teams in contention, adding to the excitement and intensity of the competition.
Now, why do this year's playoffs hold so much weight?
To start, NBA veterans like Suns guard Chris Paul and Clippers guard Russell Westbrook are in the final stretch of their careers, and are looking to win their very first championship. Paul and Westbrook are undoubtedly future Hall of Famers, but can substantially lift their profile by adding a championship ring to their accomplishments.
The emergence of young teams as threats has also raised the competition for this year’s postseason. The Kings ended their 16-year playoff drought this season by clinching the third seed in the Western Conference. The Kings, led by Fox and Sabonis, have proved to be one of the up-and-coming teams in the league all season long. Matching up against the defending champions — the Golden State Warriors — the Kings have been poised, holding their own against the veteran Warriors.
For the Grizzlies, the same applies, as they try to establish themselves in the playoffs behind all-star guard Ja Morant.
The next generation of superstars is fighting to add to their resume in the league. Celtics guard Jayson Tatum, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Embiid are all fighting to secure their first NBA Championships. In the last couple of seasons, they have dominated the NBA’s regular season — proving they will become the face of the league. A championship will significantly increase the profile of each of these players and further help their case of being one of the best players in the league.
Finally, a championship from players like Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Suns forward Kevin Durant and James will help their standing as one of the best NBA players all-time. With each player still playing at an elite level while being in the final years of their prime, it is their last chance to add to their legendary careers and further help their case as being one of the greatest of all time.
Though we are only a few games into each series in the first round, there is still uncertainty around what the outcome could be. With injuries, off-court drama and controversial moments, the playoffs are creating an unpredictable and entertaining viewing experience for fans. But more importantly, the players are more focused and competitive than in recent years, making this postseason more significant than ever.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a sophomore journalism major from Seattle. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
